Waverly and Eagle to be two of 151 small communities featured in new Lincoln hotel

The remaining three rooms will be suites and named after notable Nebraskans. As of now, Suter said that the hotel has not selected the three notable Nebraskans to be featured and are still asking for submissions.

Originally, Suter said each room would be named after a notable Nebraskan, but because there were so many remarkable submissions, it wouldn’t feel right excluding anyone. This is why the Marriott-affiliated hotel opted to go with small towns.

Suter expects the hotel to be completed by August 2021, just in time for football season. The idea for the hotel came from the conference center located on Innovation Campus. Before COVID-19, Suter said there were about 30,000 people from throughout the United States and the world who attended conferences annually on Innovation Campus.

“What we’re trying to do is just give each guest the feeling of what that small town is like and give them a little history about where it is, how it started and where it’s at today,” Suter said.