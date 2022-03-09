Waverly alumna’s business sells new way to celebrate

WAVERLY – Store-bought cards and Facebook messages have long been the birthday wish communication methods of choice. But a recently launched Waverly business is giving customers a new way to say “Happy Birthday,” with greeting card displays that fill a front yard.

The business is the brainchild of Brianna Gable, a 2019 Waverly High School graduate and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with majors in economics and communications and a minor in entrepreneurship.

As part of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources’ Engler Entrepreneurship Program, Gable is enrolled in a course that challenges her to start her own business for a semester. The college provides $50 in seed money, and students are turned loose to build a brand in the span of a few months.

“And hopefully you make a profit along the way,” Gable said.

Gable has already succeeded on that front. She launched her business, Life of the Yardy, in early February and is fielding increasing interest from Waverly residents planning for celebrations and get-togethers. She invested $200 of her own money, and has already made the money back.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, Gable watched as outdoor greeting card displays popped up on her social media feeds and in front yards around Lincoln and Omaha.

“I really loved them and thought they were super cool, but no one was doing it in Waverly,” Gable said.

She said the existing players in the front-yard displays business hadn’t spread to Waverly yet, likely because of the added cost of travel. The market remained untapped when Gable was brainstorming business concepts for her class. Why not bring the idea to Waverly?

“It’s just really nice to be able to offer a service that hasn’t been here before,” she said.

After what she called a slow start, she served six customers in her first month, and business is shaping up to stay steady beyond the end of UNL’s spring semester. She said she has bookings lined up until fall. Her displays start at $55 per day.

Right now, Gable is Life of the Yardy’s sole employee, but that may have to change in May when graduation season rolls around. She’s received inquiries from 15 potential clients asking about graduation displays.

That’s going to require expanded inventory and some extra hands, but she thinks she can make it work by setting up two displays per day over the course of a few weekends.

The setup process calls for some stealthy movement – Gable tiptoes onto her customers’ front yards at night so the displays are a surprise the next morning.

“You have to be a little bit sneaky, which I was a little bit worried about at first, but I haven’t run into any problems,” she said.

Gable hasn’t seen any of the big reveals in person yet, but feedback she has received online suggests that the displays are a hit.

“I’ve seen a few pictures and comments on Facebook from people who have received (the displays), and they’re always super excited about it and just love the added decoration that it brings to a birthday,” Gable said.

As Life of the Yardy grows, Gable said she hopes to expand her options to offer more customization for her clients. To have that as a possibility is a luxury, she said – many of the students in her class faced supply chain issues early on in their business ventures. Gable sources her displays from a supplier in Davenport, Iowa.

Because the business is part of a class, education is the objective. She said what she’s learned the most so far is how to communicate with customers. It’s been a learning opportunity, but it’s also provided gratification getting to know her clients and being a part of their celebration.

“It’s super neat to learn about their special occasion and why they want to make that person’s day special,” she said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.