Waverly advances to Class B State Tournament

OMAHA- The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence Seniors completed their comeback story at the Class B Area 2 Tournament at Omaha Roncalli High School on July 26. After losing their opening round game, Waverly finished off the tournament beating Kelly Ryan Pride 10-7 on July 25, and then Plattsmouth 10-2 and Kelly Ryan again 12-9 the following day to punch their ticket to state.

In the first matchup with Kelly Ryan Pride on Monday, Empire never looked back after scoring five in the third in a three run victory.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Kaden Harris singled to center with one out. After a walk put two runners on, Drew Miller singled on a line drive to left field tying the game at two.

A Wyatt Fanning walk loaded the bases and then Garrett Rine doubled to left field knocking in Payton Engel and Drew Miller and putting the Vikings up for the first time at 4-2.

The final two runs of the inning came home on a single from Landon Oelke and a sacrifice bunt from Levi Powell and put Waverly in front 6-2.

After a strong third, the Vikings were able to put up two more runs in the fourth. The first run scored on a hard single to second by Fanning bringing in Jarrett Ballinger and two batters later Oelke singled to the shortstop knocking in Kaden Harris and extending Waverly’s advantage out to 8-2.

In the top of the sixth, Kelly Ryan was able to put up four runs cutting their deficit down to two runs at 8-6. The Vikings responded with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to put the game out of reach.

Both of the runs came home on sacrifice flies from Oelke to right field and Powell to center field.

Finishing with three RBIs and at least one hit in the win were Oelke and Powell. Rine came up with two hits and two RBI’s and Fanning and Miller had one run batted in and at least one hit.

Sam Bentjen started the game for the Vikings and gave up four earned runs and had one strikeout. In relief, Harris went one inning and gave up no earned runs and Bruin Sampson pitched one inning, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

Following the win over the previously undefeated Kelly Ryan in the tournament, Waverly was matched up against the top seeded Plattsmouth. The Vikings ended up taking down the Blue Devils with an eight run ruling in six innings.

A big reason for Waverly getting the eight run rule on Plattsmouth was the six runs they were able to produce in the bottom of the fifth.

Heading into that inning, it was a tie game at two runs apiece.

Starting off the scoring threat by getting walked was Engel. That was followed by Drew Miller singling to right field and then Fanning singled to left field to put the Vikings ahead 3-2.

Later on, Oelke and Powell both singled driving in three runs and extending Waverly’s lead out to four runs. A double from Owen Carillo to right field brought in Oelke and Powell.

In the bottom of the sixth with two runners on and one out, Rine doubled to left field knocking in Engel and Miller which gave the Vikings an eight run victory.

Pitching five innings, giving up no earned runs, and registering six strikeouts was James Van Cleave. Nate Leininger went one inning in relief and gave up no earned runs.

Last up for the Vikings in the Area Tournament, was the second showdown in as many days with Kelly Ryan Pride for the Championship. Waverly scored in every inning except for two; as they went on to win the game and the tournament by three runs.

The Vikings started the game off hot with three runs in the top of the first.

With two outs, Miller doubled to center field driving in Engel. Two batters later, Rine doubled to left field knocking in Miller and Fanning.

With a 3-1 lead, Waverly put up one run in the top of the third. Harris was able to cross home with no outs on a groundout by Miller to second base to put Waverly up 4-1.

Coming through with two more runs in both the fifth and the sixth inning and then one in the seventh was the Vikings.

While Waverly was having no problem scoring, the same could also be said for Kelly Ryan Pride. There two runs in the bottom of the seventh tied the game at nine apiece.

In the top of the eighth, Waverly was able to put the pressure on Kelly Ryan with a groundout from Rine to second, that drove in Kaleb Axmann and gave the Vikings a 10-9 lead. A single from Ballinger with two outs scored both Rine and Powell and increased the edge out to three.

Ending up with two hits and three runs batted in was Ballinger. Miller, Fanning, Rine, and Oelke all had two RBIs and at least one hit.

Nash Peterson pitched three innings, gave up two earned runs, and had two strikeouts as the starter. In relief, Leininger went two innings and gave up no earned runs, Sampson went 1.2 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had three strikeouts, and Harris went 1.1 innings and gave up no earned runs.

Waverly’s hot streak has carried over into the Class B State Baseball Tournament in Broken Bow where the Vikings are currently 2-0. They beat Columbus Lakeview 8-5 and Ogallala 17-9.