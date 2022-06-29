Wave pick up four victories in Omaha Tournament

OMAHA-This past week the Nebraska Wave 16 and under softball team was busy again as they hit the road for a tournament in Omaha from June 24 through June 26. The Wave came out of the tournament with a 4-2 mark, beating Nebraska Gold 14U 3-1, Lady Cougars 16U 4-2, Nebraska Quakes Prime 6-1, and Nebraska Firecrackers 06 5-0. They lost to Bish RV Softball 7-0 and Nebraska Gold 16U 11-2.

Against Nebraska Gold 14U on Friday, the Wave fell behind 1-0 going to the bottom of the second. In that inning, Roni Reimers came home on a hit in the infield by Brooklyn Stutzman to tie the game.

It remained 1-1 till the Wave’s last at-bat in the bottom of the fourth.

They were able to load the bases with a dropped third strike, a single from Allen, and then Reimers was walked. Coming up next was Mya Rourke and she singled to center field driving in two runs to win the game.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Rourke and Allen pitched four innings, gave up one earned run, and had three strikeouts.

From that victory, the Wave moved on to play the Lady Cougars 16U on Saturday. In this win, Waverly racked up three hits and scored four in a two run victory.

All the damage done by the Wave on the offensive side came in the second inning.

With two runners on, Raedynn Refshauge singled to right field driving in two and giving the Wave a 2-1 lead. The final two runs came across later in the inning on an error made at first on a hit from Mak Thomas.

The Lady Cougars were able to answer back with one run in the top of the third, but that is as close as they would get.

Refshauge had one hit and two RBIs to lead the Wave and Thomas and Alexis Shepherd finished with one hit. Pitching four innings, giving up two earned runs, and registering eight strikeouts was Allen.

The Wave was able to make it three wins in a row when they took down Nebraska Quake 15U 6-1 on June 26. In the victory, they had seven hits and held the Quake to just three.

A four run third inning paved the way for the Wave.

Leading 2-0, Claire Wisnieski was able to send a ball over the fence in left field for a two run shot. Later in the inning, Refshauge crossed home on a passed ball by the catcher and Rourke grounded out scoring Reimers.

Wisnieski’s homer gave her two RBIs on one hit in the win and Ela Lanik, Thomas, and Rourke all had one run batted in. Pitching four innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out six was Allen.

The closest game of the tournament for the Wave came against the Nebraska Firecrackers on Sunday. It was tied at zero all the way till the top of the fifth when Waverly struck for five runs to win.

Driving in four of those runs was Lanik with a grand slam to center. Shepherd scored the other run when Refshauge singled to left field.

Pitching a five inning complete game with three hits given up and two strikeouts was Allen.

In the opening game of the tournament on Friday, the Wave was held to just four hits in a 7-0 loss to Bish RV. The runs for Bish were spread across three innings, with two runs in the first, one in the second, and then four in the fourth.

Finishing with the hits was Hartman and Reimers. Stutzman pitched four innings, gave up five earned runs, and had five strikeouts.

The Wave wouldn’t lose again in this tournament until their last game against Nebraska Gold 16U. After so many games over the weekend, Waverly ran out of arms in a nine run defeat.

Their runs in the loss came in the first and the third. Wisnieski drove in the first one with a double to left in the first and Lanik advanced home from third on a dropped third strike in the third.

Pitching 2.2 innings, giving eight earned runs, and striking out one as the starter was Allen. In relief, Stutzman pitched 2.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.