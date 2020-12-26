Water flow meter requirement discussed

WAHOO – Water flow meters could soon become a requirement for wells within the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District.

While it was not discussed during the monthly LPNNRD Board of Directors meeting on Dec. 14, it was talked about during a water committee meeting on Dec. 3 where it was tabled for further review.

Flow meters would help the district manage water flow within the area. While it could be beneficial, LPNNRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk said in an interview after the meeting it would take a lot of time and money.

“There’s other districts that have required flow meters on all their other wells,” Gottschalk said. “It’s something that if we did go that route then it would be time consuming, as well as an expensive project.”

According to the information on the board’s agenda, it could cost the district anywhere from $1 million to $3 million depending on if they cost-shared $500 per well or $1,000 per well.

As of now, the district has 1,027 meters with 222 of those within Saunders County. However, Saunders County would need to install approximately 750. In the entirety of the district, 2,855 meters could be installed in order to meet this potential requirement.