Warriors win town battle over Neumann

WAHOO – In a battle for town bragging rights and more importantly, to get a trip to the district finals, it was the Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo girls basketball team who was able to exact some revenge on Bishop Neumann in a 30-25 victory.

The game was a defensive showdown, which is what everyone has come to expect when these two defense-oriented squads match up. Add on top of that, that there wasn’t a seat to be found in the entire Wahoo gym for a game that had state championship-like feelings.

“You don’t get crowds like that in girls basketball a lot,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “They were excited all day and didn’t have school. They knew there were going to be a lot of people, but I told them to just enjoy it because you don’t always get an opportunity to play in front of a crowd like this. Even at state, you don’t see that many show up from a small area.”

Trailing 4-0 to the Cavaliers early on, Autumn Iversen cashed in on a corner three attempt. After one quarter of action, it was Neumann who held onto a slim 4-3 advantage.

Similar to the first, it was Iversen who jumpstarted Wahoo’s offense with a corner three that put them up 6-4. They ended up outscoring the Cavaliers 7-1 in the quarter and took a 10-5 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, the Warriors came out on a 5-0 run that was capped off by another Iversen three. Sidney Smart drove by her defender in the corner later on for Wahoo and went in for an easy layup to push the Warriors’ lead to double digits.

Neumann got some offensive production from senior Kali Jurgensmeier, but the Cavaliers still had a 21-12 hole to crawl out of with one quarter left.

The deficit slowly started to dwindle for Neumann with four points from Jurgensmeier and two free throws from Kinslee Bosak. A three from Jurgensmeier and a layup made it 28-25 in favor of Wahoo late in the contest.

The Warriors were able to get one of their most dependable players in Sammy Leu to the free throw line; she sealed the victory for Wahoo with two makes.

“We’re proud of how we handled adversity,” Forbes said. “Neumann had some runs, but we just kept playing defense and taking care of the ball and the girls just did great tonight.”

Iversen was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 14 points and four rebounds. Scoring nine points with three steals was Leu, Taylor Luben had three points and had five rebounds and both Smart and Sarah Kolterman finished with two points.

Leading the Cavaliers was Jurgensmeier who scored 13 points. Kinslee Bosak had five points, Elsa Vedral scored three and Mary Chvatal and Caitlin McGuigan finished with two points.

Neumann finishes the season with a record of 11-11 overall. Wahoo moves on to the C1-5 District Final against Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Wahoo High School. Winner advances to the Class C-1 Girls State Basketball Tournament.