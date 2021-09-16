Warriors win on homecoming

WAHOO – Behind an inspiring performance by the Warriors defense, the Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo football team found a way to defeat Boys Town by a final of 21-12.
It didn’t come easy for the Warriors who couldn’t recover an onside kick and fumbled the ball inside their 20 late in the game. Luckily for Wahoo, the defense never wavered and did a fantastic job keeping the Cowboys out of the end zone on both possessions.
“Giving the ball away as many times as we did was tough, but our defense did a good job of continuing to find a way to get stops,” Wahoo Coach Chad Fox said. “That was enough for us to find a way to win. The last two weeks our defense has played well and put us in a good position offensively. We just got to get a lot better at executing.”
The Warriors were able to score the first touchdown of the game on a three-yard run by Owen Hancock. After the missed extra point Wahoo led 6-0 at the end of one.
In the second quarter, Hancock put his arm to work, completing a 17-yard touchdown pass to William Nielson. The two-point conversion try was also good by the Warriors giving them a 14-point lead.
Before halftime, Boys Town was able to shift some of the momentum in the game. They did this by forcing a fumble, and then TJ Covington picked it up and took it 53-yards for a score.
After the missed two-point conversion try, Wahoo had a 14-6 lead at halftime.
In the second half, defense continued to dominate the game with both teams only scoring one touchdown. The Warriors’ came in the third quarter on a 21-yard pass from Hancock to Trent Hallowell, and the Cowboys scored in the fourth on a 53-yard run by Covington.
Hancock led the team on offense with 149-yards passing and two touchdowns and 78 rushing yards and a score. Finishing with three receptions for 43-yards and a score was Nielson and Hallowell had 30-yards and a touchdown.
Pilling up seven tackles in the game was Ben Thrasher and Brandon Hasenkamp had six. Both Gavin Pokorny and Christopher Johnson had interceptions in the game and Thrasher had a fumble recovery.
The Warriors look to move their win streak to three straight games when they take on Milford at home next week at 7 p.m. The Eagles are coming off a 54-7 win over Filmore Central.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.