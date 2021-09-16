Warriors win on homecoming

WAHOO – Behind an inspiring performance by the Warriors defense, the Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo football team found a way to defeat Boys Town by a final of 21-12.

It didn’t come easy for the Warriors who couldn’t recover an onside kick and fumbled the ball inside their 20 late in the game. Luckily for Wahoo, the defense never wavered and did a fantastic job keeping the Cowboys out of the end zone on both possessions.

“Giving the ball away as many times as we did was tough, but our defense did a good job of continuing to find a way to get stops,” Wahoo Coach Chad Fox said. “That was enough for us to find a way to win. The last two weeks our defense has played well and put us in a good position offensively. We just got to get a lot better at executing.”

The Warriors were able to score the first touchdown of the game on a three-yard run by Owen Hancock. After the missed extra point Wahoo led 6-0 at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Hancock put his arm to work, completing a 17-yard touchdown pass to William Nielson. The two-point conversion try was also good by the Warriors giving them a 14-point lead.