Warriors win in thrilling fashion on the road in Waverly

WAVERLY- The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central Girls Soccer Team was able to finish this past week with a 1-1 mark, after defeating Waverly 3-2 on April 21 and then falling to Class B No. 2 Norris 1-0 on April 23.

In the victory over the Vikings, the Warriors were pushed to their limits. In the end, they got goals when they needed them the most to pull out the victory.

“You got to give a lot of credit to Waverly,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “All the pressure they put on us really took us out of our game. We just had a senior who is one of our leading scorers take a chance and that chance happened to go in the goal. We were digging down there pretty deep because we don’t have a ton of depth.”

The only goal of the first half was scored by LL/RC. With time running down before halftime, Jamison Wahl made a great pass to Shanae Bergt in the middle of the goal box that she was able to get by the goalie.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the second half, the Warriors got a free quick from the 40 yard line that Bergt placed perfectly into the goal box. Wahl was able to control the ball and found the back of the net to put the Warriors in front 2-1.

After another late goal by the Vikings, LL/RC needed one more goal to seal the win. With less than ten minutes to go in the contest, Sierra Springer took a shot from just outside the 20 yard line on the field that soared over the goalie’s head and into the back of the net.

Coming up with three saves and playing all 80 minutes at goalie was Sophie Wohlgemuth.

In a home matchup with one of the best teams in Class B in Norris, the Warriors came up just short of upsetting the Titans.

The lone goal of the game came in the 35th minute from Clare Macklin. She booted the ball into the back of the net from nearly 20 yards out off a pass from Hayden Baker.

In the second half, the Warriors had the wind with them, but couldn’t make anything happen against the very stout Titan defense.

LL/RC took on Aurora at home on April 26. They close out the regular season with a matchup against Ralston at 5:00 p.m. at Lincoln Lutheran on April 28.