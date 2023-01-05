Warriors win holiday tournament for third straight year

WAHOO — The third time was definitely the charm for the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball Team who defended their holiday tournament title at home on Dec. 28 and 29. The Warriors first knocked off Seward 55-49 in the opening round and then defeated Elkhorn North 77-52 for the title.

Against the Wolves in the championship game, Marcus Glock got Wahoo’s offense off on the right foot with three triples. This helped extend the Warriors lead to 26-8 after one quarter of action.

Elkhorn North fought back in the second with 20 points put up. Despite this, Wahoo still had a comfortable lead at 43-28 going into halftime.

Midway through the third, the Wolves got within 14 points of the Warriors. That was until Wahoo went on a 6-0 scoring run to increase their lead out to 20 points at 56-36.

With one quarter left to play, the Warriors ended up building a 64-28 advantage.

In the final frame, Wahoo was able to get up by 29 points. In the end, the Warriors settled for a 25-point victory.

“I thought we were terrific in the first quarter,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We moved the ball really well and our intensity on the defensive end was really good as well. It was a good win for us, and we just felt like we were much sharper than we were on Wednesday.”

Wahoo shot 50% from the field in the game and were 41.7% from three. They also pulled down 43 rebounds, had 10 steals and 20 assists.

Glock led all scorers with 23 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots. Both scoring 11 points were Kamron Kasischke and Benji Nelson.

Anthony Simon ended up with nine points, Owen Hancock and Garrett Grandgenett had six, Trey Simon scored five and Kade Cook and Cody Hesser finished with three.

In the first round on Wednesday, the Warriors matched up with Seward. Despite an early test by the Bluejays, Wahoo was able to pull out a 15-point victory.

Early on, the score was tied at 10-10 and the Bluejays even had a lead at 17-16 midway through the second. The Warriors ended the half on a 7-0 scoring run which gave them a 31-22 lead.

Wahoo continued to build momentum in the second half and scored 28 points compared to 23 for the Bluejays.

“The first 14 minutes we were playing like a team that just had a six day break, which we were,” Scheef said. “I thought the last two minutes of the half, and the third quarter, that we played much better. We were very impatient early, and had a lot of bad turnovers.”

Anthony Simon was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 13 points and both Glock and Nelson had 10 points. Finishing with eight points was Hancock, Grandgenett had six and both Kade Cook and Kyler Elliot had two.

The Warriors took on Yutan on the road on Dec. 31. They played at Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 3.