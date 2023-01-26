Warriors too much for Rams on the road

RALSTON – The Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team went on the road and took on Trailblazer Conference foe Ralston on Jan. 17. From start to finish, the Warriors dominated in a 64-14 victory.

Starting the game off with a bang was Sammy Leu with a three up top. A few possessions later, Autumn Iversen hit a trey up top which made it 6-2.

Wahoo ended up scoring 16 more points in the first to grab a 22-6 lead. Five of those points came on a Sarah Kolterman fast break layup and a three from Sidney Smart.

Kolterman continued to be a presence down low with a layup to start the second. A three from Leu and Teagan Watts later on capped off a 24-0 run for the Warriors and put them ahead 46-6 at the break.

With the game well in hand, Wahoo was able to give their bench some playing time in the second half. The Warriors were still able to outscore the Rams 10-5 in the third and then 8-3 in the fourth as they went on to win by 50 points.

Finishing up with 26 rebounds, 19 assists, 23 steals and one block was Wahoo. From the field, the Warriors made 23% of their shots and 33% from three.

Leu scored 19 points with three steals and two assists. Ava Lausterer ended up with 12 points, Sarah Kolterman had eight, Iversen dropped in seven and Watts finished with five.

After being delayed one day because of weather, Wahoo took on Waverly at home on Jan. 20. For the second straight year it was the Vikings who earned a dramatic win, this time by a score of 35-34.

Early on, the Warriors grabbed a 2-0 lead after a jumper in the lane by Leu. Waverly fought back and scored the next 10 points to go up by eight.

A Teagan Watts three to end the first quarter gave Wahoo some momentum and cut the Vikings’ edge down to 10-5.

With the score 12-7 in the second, Leu was able to find a way to slip into the lane and score for the Warriors. After that basket, Wahoo was held to just two more points the rest of the half and trailed 18-11 at the break.

To start the third quarter, the Warriors made it a one possession game at 22-19 with a three and jumper by Kolterman. A pair of three-pointers made it a 27-25 game in favor of the Vikings with one quarter remaining.

On several different occasions in the final frame, Wahoo tied the game but was never able to grab the lead. Late in the contest, Anna Clarke and Paige Radenslaben knocked down a pair of free throws to give Waverly a four-point advantage at 35-31.

With under 15 seconds, Iversen hit a three-pointer to cut the Warriors’ deficit to one. Wahoo would get one more chance to tie the game but wasn’t able to do anything with it.

On the glass, the Warriors outrebounded the Vikings 25 to 15. They also had 11 assists, two blocks and one steal.

Finishing with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists was Leu. Iversen scored nine points and had five rebounds, Kolterman put up seven points, Watts had three points and Lausterer ended up with two points.

Wahoo is the top seed in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week. They take on the winner of Platteview and Plattsmouth at home at 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.