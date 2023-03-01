WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann and Wahoo boys basketball rivalry has produced many great games over the years. This time around, the talent of the Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors was too much for the Cavaliers in a 71-28 blowout in the C1-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Wahoo on Feb. 21.

Out of the gate, it was the Warriors who jumped out to a 15-2 lead with a pair of buckets from Marcus Glock and a layup by Benji Nelson. Neumann cut into their deficit with a layup by Kanon Cada.

To end the first quarter, Garrett Grandgenett had two layups to increase Wahoo’s advantage out to 22-5.

The Warriors continued to score at a high rate to open the second, with a three from Nelson. That was followed up by a Conner Schutt basket inside and a three-pointer from Carson Sabatka for the Cavaliers that made it 33-12 in favor of Wahoo.

Capping off the first half with a three for the Warriors was Kamron Kasischke. This helped increase Wahoo’s advantage to 40-12 at the half.

In the third, Neumann found the scoreboard with a free throw from Henry Stuhr and a layup by Aaron Spcika. The Warriors answered right back with a three from Glock, which made it 48-18.

A rebound and dunk by Nelson with little time remaining in the third helped put Wahoo in front 58-22 going to the fourth.

With the game well in hand, the Warriors went to their bench in the fourth. They were still able to outscore the Cavaliers 11-6, thanks to a bucket from Jaiden Powers and a three from Dylan Simons.

In the contest, Wahoo shot 50% from the field while Neumann made 28% of their shots. There was also a glaring difference on the glass where the Warriors had 36 rebounds compared to 22 for the Cavaliers.

Anthony Simon was the leading scorer for Wahoo with 14 points and Glock and Nelson both had 10. Scoring seven points was Owen Hancock, Grandgenett had six and Trey Simon had four. Rounding out the points for the Warriors were Simons and Powers with three points, Cody Hesser and Keegan Brigham had two and Barrett Lavaley finished with one.

The top scorers for Neumann were Kanon Cada and Aaron Spicka with seven points each. Henry Stuhr ended up with five, Sabatka had four, Jacob Rezac scored three and Schutt put up two.

Finishing the season with a record of 13-11 were the Cavaliers. With the win, the Warriors moved on to play Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood in the Subdistrict title game at home on Feb. 23.