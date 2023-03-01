WAHOO – In a rematch from earlier in the year, the Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo boys basketball team and Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood met up in the C1-4 Subdistrict final in Wahoo on Feb. 23. After losing to the Bluejays earlier in the year, the Warriors pulled out an impressive 54-32 victory.

“This was a really nice win for us in postseason play,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “I thought our defense was outstanding tonight. We really shut down driving lanes and made everything tough for them offensively. Kamron Kasischke and Trey Simon both had really big games for us.”

Late in the first quarter, the contest was tied at 10 apiece. At the buzzer, Kamron Kasischke hit a three-pointer from half court to put Wahoo up 13-10.

This spearheaded the Warriors offense into the second where they outscored A-G 18-4. Key baskets for Wahoo in the second were another trey by Kasischke and back-to-back buckets inside by Trey Simon.

A basket from Owen Hancock and a layup by Kasischke gave the Warriors a 31-14 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, things evened out as both teams put up seven points. With one quarter left to play, Wahoo still had a 17-point advantage at 38-21.

The Warriors’ lead would grow to 24 at 54-30 in the fourth. A late bucket by the Bluejays trimmed Wahoo’s advantage down to 22 points in the end.

“We did a good job early in the game, but the momentum shifted at the end of the first and carried into the entire second quarter,” A-G Head Coach Jacob Mohs said. “We had too many mistakes and Wahoo made shots to take control of the game. Other than that rough stretch, we did some good things, but it was just too much to overcome.”

Kasischke led the Warriors with 15 points on 3-4 shooting from behind the arc with five rebounds. Also in double figures was Trey Simon with 10 points, Anthony Simon had seven, both Owen Hancock and Benji Nelson scored six, Garrett Grandgenett and Marcus Glock put up four and Jaiden Powers finished with two.

For A-G, Brooks Kissinger was the only play in double figures with 10 points. Dane Jacobsen had eight points, Cougar Konzem scored six, Cade Bridges and Isaac Carson had three and Derek Tonjes finished with two.

The Bluejays earned a wildcard spot and hosted Winnebago in the C1-3 District Final on Feb. 27. The next day on Feb. 28, Wahoo had a home game against St. Paul in the C1-1 District Final. Results will be published in next week’s newspaper.