Warriors take third in Trailblazer Conference

SPRINGFIELD- It was a good showing by the Wahoo boys wrestling team with three individual champions at the Trailblazer Conference Invite at Platteview High School on Jan. 29. The Warriors ended up scoring 119 points and finished behind Nebraska City with 166.5 points and Beatrice with 156 points.

After being out since the holiday break with injury, Caden Smart made a triumphant return by winning at 132 pounds. He pinned Colton Jelinek of Beatrice in 5:41 and Gabe Hartman in 3:52.

Malachi Bordovsky pushed his record to 44-0 with pins of Logan Wooten of Plattsmouth and Andres Pro of Nebraska City in 0:53 and a 1:40 at 138 pounds.

A move up to 285 pounds didn’t faze Trevor Beavers as he went 2-1 and took home gold. He pinned Eli Michel of Plattsmouth in 3:56 and Clay Duvall of Nebraska City in 5:01 and then lost a 5-2 decision against Alex Maye of Beatrice.

Both Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds and Kyan Lusterer at 195 finished in second place. Foster pinned Hayden Coleman of Plattsmouth and Bradyn Anaya of Ralston in 0:54 and a 1:04 and Lausterer defeated Conner Leu of Ralston with a pin in 2:58.