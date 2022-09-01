Warriors take second place at Northwest Invite

GRAND ISLAND- This year the Wahoo cross country team started the year off at a new meet, competing at the Grand Island Northwest Invite on August 26. Both Warrior squads had good performances, getting second place in the silver division at the meet with the boys scoring 33 points and the girls ending up with 25 points.

“Yesterday we went to a new meet to see some new teams,” Wahoo Cross Country Head Coach Bernie Nicola said. “The 4K meet was a perfect starting distance for the year. The slightly shorter course challenged our runners to give it their all. I can’t be more proud of our runners and how they took on the challenge of a new course. Erin made a statement to begin her high school career while Keegan continues to build upon his success in the past. We look forward to a competitive season ahead.”

On the boy’s side, the Warriors were led by junior Keegan Brigham who got second place overall by running a 15:57.29. Four spots back of him in sixth place was Logan Kleffner running a 16:14.78.

Getting 12th place and also coming in under 17 minutes was Ethan Havlovic in a time of 16:50.69.

The final medalist for Wahoo was Madden Dwerlkotte. He came in 14th place and clocked a 17:17.05.

In 18th and 20th place were Ryan Johnson and Patrik Adamec. Johnson ended up running a 17:41.51 and Adamec posted a 17:43.95.

Earning 35th place overall was Kaleb Broome who ran 18:57.45 and Will Mortenson got 41st place and came through in a time of 19:16.01.

The final two finishers for the Warriors were Chris Johnson and Logan Scott. Johnson took 42nd place in a time of 19:19.09 and Logan Scott got 47th running a 19:30.31.

Leading the Wahoo girls was Erin Golladay who had a spectacular start to her Warrior running career by getting 4th place in 19:39.78.

Also medaling for Wahoo were seniors Grace Darling and Esmeralda Perez. Darling got 10th place posting a 21:01.51 and Perez took 13th place getting to the line in 21:20.35.

The next two runners through the line were Samantha Sutton and Megan Robinson. Getting 21st place was Robinson who ran a 22:14.18 and Robinson took 24th clocking a 22:56.45.

Finishing as the sixth runner for Wahoo was the sophomore Anica Gannon. She came in just under 30th place in 29th running a 23:31.29.

Katie Elder and Mackenzie Chadwell were the final two finishers for the Warriors in 34th and 35th place. They finished within a second of each other, with Elder posting a 25:06.61 and Chadwell ran a 25:06.88.

Coming off a solid performance, Wahoo is at the Schuyler Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.