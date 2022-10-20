Warriors take home two wins from Crusaders Tournament

LINCOLN- The Wahoo Volleyball Team was able to compile a 2-1 record and third-place finish at the Lincoln Christian Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 15. They beat both Aquinas Catholic and Auburn in straight sets and then lost to Lincoln Christian in three sets.

In the opening match of the tournament, the Warriors were able to make quick work of Auburn. They won the first set 25-15 and then the second by even more at 25-5.

Wahoo had one of their highest hitting percentages of the season in the match at .417. They also compiled double digit aces with 13.

Leading the team with 11 kills, six digs and two aces was McKenna Smith. Getting seven kills, six digs, five aces and one assist was Hayden Osmera.

Earning 19 assists, five digs and three kills was Audrey Waido and Chloe Kasischke finished with two kills, two aces and two digs.

In the third-place match against Aquinas Catholic, the Warriors earned their second sweep of the day. They beat the Monarchs 25-11 in the opening set and then knocked them off in the second 25-15

Despite having a hitting percentage of .134, Wahoo was dominant at the service line with 12 aces that propelled them to victory.

Racking up 14 assists, 13 digs and one kill in the match was Waido and Osmera came up with seven kills and 10 digs. Registering five kills and one ace was Smith, Tianna Coffey ended up with three kills, one ace and one dig and Josie Larson had nine digs, three kills, three aces and three assists.

The one setback for the Warriors on Saturday came against Lincoln Christian in a highly competitive Semifinals match. Wahoo lost the first set 25-23, came back and won the second 25-22 and then dropped the third by an identical three point margin at 25-22.

Hitting double digits with 12 kills, six digs, three aces and two blocks was Coffey and Osmera picked up nine kills, 14 digs and one ace. Smith dug out six balls, had four aces and collected six kills.

From the setter position, Waido ended up with 28 assists, eight digs, one ace and one kill and Larson had five kills, 11 digs and one block.

On Oct. 13, the Warriors faced off with Trailblazer Conference foe Plattsmouth at home. From the start, it was all Wahoo as they went on to defeat the Blue Devils 25-13, 25-10 and 25-16.

It was a good night at the net for the Warriors who finished with a .337 hitting percentage. They also had seven aces and four blocks.

Osmera came up with 14 kills, five digs and one assist to lead the team and Smith earned 11 kills, 15 digs, two aces and two blocks. Ending up with eight kills, two aces, 11 digs and two assists was Larson and Waido amassed 36 assists, five kills and five digs.

The senior Coffey finished with a solid stat line of two blocks, five kills, two aces and five digs.

Two days earlier on Oct. 11, Wahoo earned another three set win when they knocked off Nebraska City on the road. The Warriors were tested at times and dominated at others in a 25-20, 25-11 and 29-27 victory.

In the match, the sophomore Waido also picked up the 1,000 assists of her career. This is a great accomplishment for a player who still has a lot of volleyball ahead of her at Wahoo.

Against the Pioneers, Waido had 38 assists, nine digs, five aces, three kills and two blocks. Picking up 20 kills and 13 digs was Osmera and Smith registered 11 kills and 10 digs.

Finishing with five kills, four digs, one ace and one assist was Coffey and Larson had 21 digs, five kills, three assists and one ace.

This week Wahoo played Syracuse at home on Oct. 17. They close out the regular season with a triangular at home against Omaha Duchesne and Class B No. 3 Bennington starting at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.