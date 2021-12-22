Warriors take home first place at home invitational

WAHOO- Taking home first place at the first-ever Wahoo Girls Wrestling Invitational was the Wahoo girls wrestling team on Dec. 17. They won the tournament easily with 104 points, with the second closest team being South Sioux City with 69 points.

Tournament champions for the Warriors were Markie Zeleny at 145 pounds and Kaylee Ricketts at 165 pounds. With their tournament wins both girls remained undefeated on the season.

Zeleny pinned Brianna Anderson of Omaha Benson in a 1:04 in her first match. She then pinned Kassidy Fiala of Abraham Lincoln in a 1:05, Dana Reynoso of South Sioux City in 3:18, and then earned a medical forfeit against Haylee Miller of Wisner-Pilger in her final match.

Dispatching her first two opponents in relatively no time was Ricketts. She pinned Kyra Hypes of Battle Creek in a 1:42 and then pinned Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in 0:37.

This set Ricketts up for an undefeated showdown with Allie Burke of High Plains for first place. She was able to defeat her with a pin in 3:29.

Three Wahoo wrestlers finished the day with silver medals. They were Karina Raney at 132 pounds, Megan Robinson at 126, and Grace Darling at 120.