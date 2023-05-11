WAHOO – On their home course at Hilltop Country Club, the Wahoo boys golf team was able to take home the Trailblazer Conference title on May 1. The Warriors finished with a score of 351 and Beatrice was second with a 365.

“It was great to see the guys compete,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “I was proud of how they battled the cold and wind at the start of the meet. It was good to see Braylon (Iversen) comeback with a 42 after a frustrating front nine. He has been on the verge of playing well and his back nine was much more indicative of his scoring potential. Luke (Specht) continues to play at a high level and it is fun to see such young players improve and compete at the level that they are capable of.”

Individually, Luke Specht was the conference champion with a score of 78. He shot a 38 through the first nine holes and then a 40 on the back nine.

Finishing just inside the top five with an 88 was Braylon Iversen. After shooting a 46 on the front nine he lowered his score with a 42 on the back nine.

Three spots back in eighth place was Sam Biggerstaff, who shot a 92. Taking ninth place was Kasen Bunjer with a 93.

In 10th place was Jaiden Powers, who carded a 95. He lost a tiebreak to Carter Krajicek of Platteview, who also shot a 95.

Landon Brigham was the final golfer for Wahoo and ended up shooting a 101.

According to Iversen, he liked how the team is coming together right now. They have great upperclassmen leadership, mixed in with solid play from some underclassmen.

“This group is young but there are also seniors that have worked at improving their game,” Iversen said. “Jaiden, Sam and Kasen have provided maturity and leadership to a team that is playing pretty good golf right now. Luke is playing as well as can be expected. The others are capable of three to five strokes better each round. If we can get them to score where they are capable of, we can make a push in a tough district.”

The Warriors competed in the Waverly Invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln on May 9. They were also at the Gretna Invite on May 10.