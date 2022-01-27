Warriors take eighth place at Rumble in River Country

The third dual of the day pitted the Warriors up against Class B No. 9 Nebraska City. Wahoo ended up losing 60-18 and only got wins from Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds, Broome at 182, and Lausterer at 195 pounds.

All three of those wins came via the pin. Malachi Bordovsky’s was picked up at the 5:00 mark, Broome in a 1:34, and Lausterer in a 1:40.

It was a much closer battle when the Warriors went up against Elkhorn. They lost to the Antlers 45-34, but got wins in six out of the nine matches wrestled.

Malachi Bordovsky started it off with a pin at 138 pounds in 1:36 and Fittro won a 15-2 major decision at 152 pounds. It took Lausterer 0:31 to pin his opponent at 195 pounds, while Trevor Beavers at 220, Rohleder at 285, and Jet Nuckolls at 120 won by pin in 1:34, 5:35, and 3:06.

Going for seventh place, Wahoo was defeated by Fort Calhoun 39-30. Keeping the score close for the Warriors were Noah Bordovsky at 145 pounds, Brandon Hasenkamp at 160, Beavers at 285, and Nuckolls at 120.

Noah Bordovsky got an 8-2 decision win and Hasenkamp and Beavers pinned their opponents in a 1:53 and a 1:40. Closing the tournament out for Wahoo with a 5-0 decision victory was Nuckolls.