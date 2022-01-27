Warriors take eighth place at Rumble in River Country

NEBRASKA CITY- The Wahoo boys wrestling team finished with a 1-4 record at the Rumble in River Country held at Nebraska City High School on Jan. 17. Like many of the Warriors defeats in duals on the year, a major reason for them has been all the openings at weight classes they have.
Wahoo picked up their only dual victory of the tournament against Crete by a score of 52-21. Helping the Warriors get the win was Malachi and Noah Bordovsky at 138 and 145 pounds, Logan Fittro at 152, Brandon Hasenkamp at 160, Kaleb Broome at 182, and Dominek Rohleder at 220 pounds.
After losing the first match at 120, Malachi and Noah Bordovsky picked up pins in 2:20 and 2:49.
Keeping the pin streak going was Fittro and Hasenkamp with wins in 3:04 and 0:50. Broome got an 11-2 major decision and Rohleder ended the dual with a pin in 0:42.
In the second dual against Seward, Wahoo fell by a final of 42-33. Winning four matches for the Warriors during it were Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds, Kaleb Broome at 182, Kyan Lausterer at 195, and Dominek Rohleder at 220 pounds.
Malachi Bordovky won by pin in 2:27 and then Broome earned a 7-4 decision. Finishing the dual off with pins in 2:14 and 5:44 were Lausterer and Rohleder.
The third dual of the day pitted the Warriors up against Class B No. 9 Nebraska City. Wahoo ended up losing 60-18 and only got wins from Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds, Broome at 182, and Lausterer at 195 pounds.
All three of those wins came via the pin. Malachi Bordovsky’s was picked up at the 5:00 mark, Broome in a 1:34, and Lausterer in a 1:40.
It was a much closer battle when the Warriors went up against Elkhorn. They lost to the Antlers 45-34, but got wins in six out of the nine matches wrestled.
Malachi Bordovsky started it off with a pin at 138 pounds in 1:36 and Fittro won a 15-2 major decision at 152 pounds. It took Lausterer 0:31 to pin his opponent at 195 pounds, while Trevor Beavers at 220, Rohleder at 285, and Jet Nuckolls at 120 won by pin in 1:34, 5:35, and 3:06.
Going for seventh place, Wahoo was defeated by Fort Calhoun 39-30. Keeping the score close for the Warriors were Noah Bordovsky at 145 pounds, Brandon Hasenkamp at 160, Beavers at 285, and Nuckolls at 120.
Noah Bordovsky got an 8-2 decision win and Hasenkamp and Beavers pinned their opponents in a 1:53 and a 1:40. Closing the tournament out for Wahoo with a 5-0 decision victory was Nuckolls.
The road didn’t get any easier for the Warriors when they traveled to David City to take on the Class C No. 3 Scouts on Jan. 18. Wahoo came up short in the dual and lost 45-20.
At 138 pounds, Malachi Bordovsky had the first of three wins for the Warriors with a 28-13 tech fall. Rohleder would pick up a pin in 0:44 at 220 pounds and Beavers won a 5-0 decision at 285.
On Friday, the Warriors traveled to the UNK Dual Invite where they got 12th place and went 1-4. Wahoo’s only win was against Kearney Catholic who they defeated 45-24.
Nuckolls had the first win of the dual at 120 pounds. He won a 6-2 decision against Clay Rasmussen.
Noah Bordovsky at 138 pounds, Brandon Hasenkamp at 160, and Kyan Lausterer at 195 all won with a pin. Defeating Alan Fick in a 1:01 was Noah Bordovsky, Hasenkamp pinned Kade Uelmen in 4:00 at 160, and Lausterer knocked off Noel Trevino in 1:00.
Central was the Warriors next opponent, and they won the dual by a score of 55-12. Wahoo’s only two wins came from Malachi Bordovsky at 145 pounds and Rohleder at 220.
Malachi Bordovsky pinned Slater Bates in 3:18 and Rohleder did the same thing to Davin Mattimoe in 1:31.
After this, the Warriors were in a battle with a rated group in Class B from Broken Bow. The Indians made quick work of Wahoo and defeated them 57-19.
The closest match of the dual involved Broome at 170 pounds. He won a 5-4 decision against Layton Linder.
Malachi Bordovsky had a tough matchup with Connor Wells at 138 pounds. This did not phase him as he won with a 10-2 major decision.
At the 145-pound weight class, Noah Bordovsky got the only pin for the Warriors when he won in 1:42 over Dakota Baum.
The Thunderbirds of Bellevue West were able to knock off Wahoo in the fourth dual of the day 45-28.
Noah Bordovky at 138, Lauster at 145, and Rohleder at 220 all won with pins in 1:37, 4:53, and 0:56. Malachi Bordovksy dominated on his way to a 13-3 major decision against Kenneth Bryant.
During the match with Bryant, Malachi Bordovsky broke the school record for takedowns with 553. The previous record holder was Jack Sutton.
The final dual between Norton Community was very close. It was still Wahoo who came out on the losing end by a slim margin 36-35.
Noah Bordovksy got the first win for the Warriors at 138 with a pin in 3:46 and then Malachi Bordovsky got a 23-7 tech fall. Getting the last two wins for Wahoo with pins were Lausterer at 195 and Rohleder at 220 in 1:49 and 1:06.
The Warriors took on Conestoga in a dual at home on Jan. 25. On Jan. 28 they travel to the Trailblazer Conference Invite at Platteview.