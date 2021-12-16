Warriors take down Titans in road dual

FIRTH- For the second time on the season, the Wahoo Boys Wrestling Team earned a dual victory. This time it was on the road against Norris by a score of 42-27 on Dec. 7.
One of Wahoo’s best wrestlers Malachi Bordovsky led the dual off with a victory at 138 pounds. He was able to knock off Caden Eggleston of Norris with a pin in 3:39.
At 145 pounds Noah Bordovsky was able to pick up the second win in a row for the Warriors. He earned an 11-3 major decision over Brigham Schoenbeck of Norris.
Brandon Hasenkamp was the next Wahoo wrestler to win at 160 pounds. He picked up a pin in 3:45 over Christian Townsend of Norris.
At the 285-pound weight class, Trevor Beavers of Wahoo went up against Harrison Hudson of Norris. It was Beavers who earned a pin in a 1:35.
On the tail end of the dual Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds and Caden Smart at 132 pounds earned two wins that decided the dual. Foster was able to tech fall Mitchell Jacobs by a score of 17-2 and then Smart won a close 6-4 decision over Chase Eggleston.
On Friday, the Warriors traveled to Bellevue to take part in the Bellevue West Invite. In an eight-team tournament, Wahoo finished in third place with 125.5 points.
Malachi Bordovsky was the top finisher for the Warriors, taking first place at 138 pounds. He started off by pinning Elijah Perez in a 1:51, he then pinned Henry Nobisch of Omaha Gross Catholic in 2:08 and pinned Shawn Schutte of Bellevue West in a 1:56.
In his first-place match, he was up against Cameron Gable of Papillion-La Vista South. He pinned Gable in 2:46.
Getting second place were Jet Nuckolls at 120 pounds and Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds.
Nuckolls won his opening two matches by pin over Logan Topp of Johnson County Central in 1:58 and Cooper Franks Omaha Gross Catholic in 3:05. In the championship match, he was defeated by Blake Cerny of Columbus by pin in a 1:03.
Foster was able to pin both Trenton Lovings of Papillion-La Vista South in a 1:28 and Jackson Franks of Omaha Gross Catholic in 1:35. He also defeated Gavin Lenn of Elkhorn with a 17-2 major decision to reach the finals.
In that match against Adrian Bice of Columbus, Foster ended up getting pinned in a 1:31.
There were a handful of Warrior wrestlers who finished in third place. They were Dominek Rohleder at 220 pounds, Kaleb Broome at 170 pounds, Noah Bordovsky at 145 pounds, and Caden Smart at 132 pounds.
Smart defeated Creighton Jongeling of Bellevue West in a1:28 by pin and Brayden Herring of Omaha Gross Catholic with a pin in 0:30 to start the tournament. He then lost a 6-5 decision to Tanner Hosick of Bellevue West in the semifinals and won a 7-6 decision over Austin Brakenhoff of Papillion-La Vista South in the third-place match.
Similar to Smart, Noah Bordovsky earned two quick pins over Jordan Thompson of Johnson County Central in 0:21 and Grant Appleby of Elkhorn in a 1:03. He lost a 9-0 major decision to Cam Ralston of Papillion-La Vista South in the semifinals and then came back and pinned Tyler Zwingman of Columbus in 2:55 in his last match.
Broome was able to start his tournament off with a bye and then defeated Lane Bailey of Elkhorn by pin in 1:42. After losing a major decision to Brody Wilson of Papillion-La Vista South 12-3, he pinned Garrett Bellis of Aurora in 5:17.
Picking up a pin in 1:19 in his first match was Rohleder against Tucker Thomas of Johnson County Central. He was then knocked off by a state medalist from last season in Jack Allen of Aurora in 3:57 and finished the day with a pin of Carter Fredde of Columbus in 4:22.
Rounding out the team score for the Warriors with three fifth-place finishes, were Beavers at 220 pounds, Brandon Hasenkamp at 160 pounds, and Logan Fittro at 152 pounds.
After losing his first match by tech fall and getting pinned in his second one, Fittro was able to pin Brett Bohling of Johnson County Central in a 1:44.
Hasenkamp fell in a close 5-2 decision to Britton Kemling of Aurora in his first match and then was beaten 22-6 by Grant Moraski of Bellevue West the next time out. He picked up his only win of the day with a pin in 1:44 over Brett Boling of Johnson County Central.
Beavers started off by getting pinned by Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic in 1:13 and then pinned Terry Trew of Johnson County Central in a 1:08 during his next match. After getting pinned in a 1:33 by Carter Fedde of Columbus, Beavers pinned Tucker Thomas of Johnson County Central in 5:11 to get fifth.
This week Wahoo was at the Blair triangular on Dec. 14. The Warriors will be at home at 9 a.m. on Dec. 18 taking part in the Wahoo Invite.