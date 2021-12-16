Warriors take down Titans in road dual

FIRTH- For the second time on the season, the Wahoo Boys Wrestling Team earned a dual victory. This time it was on the road against Norris by a score of 42-27 on Dec. 7.

One of Wahoo’s best wrestlers Malachi Bordovsky led the dual off with a victory at 138 pounds. He was able to knock off Caden Eggleston of Norris with a pin in 3:39.

At 145 pounds Noah Bordovsky was able to pick up the second win in a row for the Warriors. He earned an 11-3 major decision over Brigham Schoenbeck of Norris.

Brandon Hasenkamp was the next Wahoo wrestler to win at 160 pounds. He picked up a pin in 3:45 over Christian Townsend of Norris.

At the 285-pound weight class, Trevor Beavers of Wahoo went up against Harrison Hudson of Norris. It was Beavers who earned a pin in a 1:35.

On the tail end of the dual Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds and Caden Smart at 132 pounds earned two wins that decided the dual. Foster was able to tech fall Mitchell Jacobs by a score of 17-2 and then Smart won a close 6-4 decision over Chase Eggleston.