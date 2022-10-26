Warriors take down Cardinals to end the season

WAHOO- In a triangular at home on Oct. 20, the Wahoo Girls Volleyball team was able to knock off Omaha Duchesne in three sets. The victory helped the Warriors salvage a winning record to end the regular season at 17-15.

To start the match off, Wahoo and Duchesne took turns dominating a set with the Warriors winning the first 25-13 and the Cardinals taking the second 25-17.

In match deciding third set, Wahoo got out to a 4-3 lead after a kill from Hayden Osmera. Later on, it was tied at 14 apiece when Tianna Coffey got a block and McKenna Smith earned a kill.

It continued to go back and forth with the team's trading points until Coffey picked up a kill that gave the Warriors a 22-20 edge. A few plays later, Smith solidified a three-point set win and match victory with a kill off the right side.

Hitting double digits with 12 kills to go along with two blocks, five digs and one assist was Smith. Osmera ended up with six kills, one ace, one block, one assist and 11 digs and Coffey came up with six kills and three aces.

Setting up the offense with 29 assists, nine digs, one block, two aces and three kills was Waido and Larson compiled four kills, 19 digs, three assists and one block.

Next up for Wahoo, was a matchup with Class B No. 3 Bennington. A .015 hitting percentage with 12 errors resulted in the Warriors getting beat 25-16 and then 25-14 by the Badgers.

Once again, it was Smith pacing Wahoo with six kills, three digs and one block and Osmera had three kills and nine digs. Finishing with two kills, four digs, one ace and one block was Coffey.

The Warriors started the week off against Syracuse on Oct. 17. In a match that went five sets, Wahoo was defeated 25-13, 17-25, 23-25, 25-21 and 13-15.

Osmera got the Warriors off to a good start in the first set with a kill and an ace that put them up 10-6. On the next play, Wahoo’s lone senior Coffey got a block that made it a five-point advantage in favor of the Warriors.

Wahoo ended the match on a 14-7 scoring run that was capped off with an ace from the freshmen Larson to give the Warriors a 12-point win.

The Rockets responded to the slow start by winning the second set in runaway fashion by eight points. That was followed up by a two-point victory for Syracuse in the third to give them a 2-1 sets lead.

In the fourth set, Wahoo hung right with the Rockets. A kill and an ace from Smith put the Warriors up by four at 10-8.

Wahoo would hold onto that lead throughout the set and earned a four-point victory with kills from Osmera and Smith.

During the deciding fifth set, it was the Rockets who jumped out to a 13-10 lead. Wahoo made it interesting with kills from Coffey, Smith and Osmera, but it turned out to not be enough in a two-point defeat.

Pilling up 16 kills, two aces, 34 digs and one assist in the match was Osmera. Smith finished with 14 kills, five aces, 17 digs, three blocks and two assists and Larson had 12 kills, 21 digs and three aces.

Also having good matches with seven kills, 11 digs and one ace was Coffey and Waido finished with 49 assists, 18 digs, three aces and two kills.

In a tough C1-4 Subdistrict, the Warriors earned a fourth seed and had to play in a bunny bracket game with the fifth seed Arlington on Oct. 24. The winner of that match moved on to play the top seed and C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central on the same day to get to the Subdistrict Title Match on Oct. 25.