Warriors take advantage of good weather at home invite

WAHOO- For the first time on the season, the Wahoo Girls Golf team competed on their home course of Hilltop Country Club in a quadrangular with Elkhorn North, Blair, and Plattsmouth on Sept. 7. They came in fourth place with a score of 258, while Elkhorn North shot an impressive 176 to win.

“For a young team there were lots of highlights today,” Wahoo Head Curtis Carlson said. “Karina cut eight shots off her P.R. and broke 60 for the first time, which is a big accomplishment for a first year golfer. Samantha making a par was great as well. There were some ups and downs today, but overall there has been a huge amount of growth from the start of the season.”

Leading the pack for the Warriors by carding a 57 was sophomore Karina Raney. She ended up bogeying on both the par threes on the course.

In her first meet of the season, Teegan Roberts played well shooting a 64. The highlight from the seniors round was a bogey on the second par four hole of the course.

Both shooting 67’s for nine holes were Samantha Norris and Alexis Jonas. Norris was able to shoot for par on the par three sixth hole.

Rounding out Wahoo at the quadrangular were Erika Maldonado shooting a 70, Aspen Eckley with a 72, and Hannah Girmus carding a 78.

It was a quick turnaround for the Warriors as they traveled to Plattsmouth Invite at Bay Hills Golf Course the next day.

Wahoo came in 12th place overall with a team score of 532. Getting first with a stellar 351 was Omaha Duchesne and Bennington took second with a 386.

“Today the girls were challenged by a very difficult course and they did a really good job of responding to the challenge,” Carlson said. “The girls are really motivated to improve and have very high expectations. Erika carding a 119 when she just started playing this summer is amazing. The fun part is that when we talked about her round she could name multiple places where she could cut her score down. Any time you play a course like Bay Hills and P.R. you had a really good day.”

Maldonado paced the Warriors with a personal best score of 119. She recorded a nine hole personal record of 58 on the front nine and then carded a 61 on the back nine.

In her first 18 hole tournament, Roberts shot 138. In her round, she had one bogey and three double bogeys.

Also scoring for the Warriors were Eckley and Norris. Both finished with a total score of 138. Aspen had five double bogeys during her round and Samantha had one bogey and three double bogeys on the day.

This week Wahoo competed at the Blair Invite at River Wilds Golf Club on Sept. 12.