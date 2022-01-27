Warriors stunned in double overtime thriller

WAHOO- Playing from behind is never a recipe for success, especially on the road against a quality team. The Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo girls basketball team found this out first hand in a 47-45 double-overtime loss to Waverly on Jan. 20.
“I thought our girls really battled against a very tough and physical Waverly team,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “We struggled offensively some in the first half but the girls never quit competing. The team did a great job of executing down the stretch to get it to overtime and then double overtime. Karley Golladay had a heck of a game.”
A slow start for Wahoo offensively, had the Warriors trailing to the Vikings 8-2 midway through the first. A three-pointer from Golladay made it a one-possession game at 8-5.
Wahoo ended up outscoring Waverly 6-3 the rest of the quarter and were leading 11-10 going to the second.
The Vikings wasted no time taking the lead back at 13-11 with a three from Paige Radenslaben. Another three from Golladay for the Warriors trimmed the deficit to 19-16.
To the surprise of many, it wasn’t Wahoo who led at the half, but Waverly 21-18.
Sarah Kolterman made her first three of the game for the Warriors in the third, which made a seven-point lead for the Vikings four at 27-23. After that basket, Waverly went on a 5-0 run that was capped off by two free throws from Maci Steckelberg.
Trailing by nine at 32-23, Wahoo finished the quarter on a 4-0 run, making it a five-point game at 32-27.
The final eight minutes of regulation started off going all Waverly’s way, as the Vikings raced out to a 37-30 lead after Anna Clarke was fouled on a layup and made it and then also connected on the free-throw.
With no fouls to give for Waverly, the free-throw line became the Warriors friend at the end. They rattled off seven straight points after Golladay made two free throws to send it to overtime.
With under a minute to go in the first extra period, the Vikings Radenslaben made two free-throws that put them up 42-39.
Wahoo advanced the ball past half court and then called a timeout to draw up a play. They went right where Waverly was expecting, and that was to the team’s leading scorer Sammy Leu.
In what looked to be a forced three attempt, Leu was able to draw a foul on Annie Harms. This sent her to the line, where she cool and calmly knocked down three free-throws to send the game to double overtime
It was a similar scenario to the first extra period, in double overtime. The Vikings scored late when Radenslaben made an exceptional pass inside to Abbie Carter who made the layup to give Waverly a two-point lead.
On the next possession for the Warriors, they once again found Leu who was able to draw a foul and get to the free-throw line. This time around, she failed to make either of her free-throw attempts and as a result, the Vikings snuck away with a huge victory.
According to Forbes, this team is not going to let one loss define their season. He is excited to see the girls get back in action in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week.
“We are looking forward to getting right back out to compete,” Forbes said. “Our team is focused and will try and not let one loss set us back. We have a lot more tough competition coming up so we are looking forward to the challenges.”
Golladay had a game-high 19 points, three assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Coming up with 11 points was Leu, Kolterman had nine, Autumn Iversen scored four, and Sidney Smart finished with two points.
Earlier in the week, Wahoo took on Ralston in a home conference game on Jan. 18. It was never even close as the Warriors dismantled the Rams 73-17.
The resilient pressure that continues to attack opponents was too much for Ralston to handle. Wahoo used those turnovers to create a sizeable lead they would never relinquish.
Helping the Warriors get off to an 8-0 run to start the game was Leu and Golladay with corner threes and Iversen with a fast break layup. The lead was extended to 12-4 at the end of the first with a steal and layup from Smart.
After Ralston made a basket to start the second, Leu made back-to-back three-pointers extending the lead to 18-8 for Wahoo. Picking up where Leu left off was Iversen with a three and a layup.
The Warriors ended up outscoring the Rams 28-8 in the second, which gave them a 40-12 halftime advantage.
Wahoo kept the pressure coming on offense with 13 points in the third and 20 points in the fourth. Not far behind, was the Warrior defense that only gave up four points in the third and one point in the final frame.
This allowed Wahoo to get some of their players in off the bench. Lanta Hitz didn’t squander this opportunity with a layup off a turnover by Ralston.
Leu paced the Warriors with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Also in double figures was Iversen with 13 points, four rebounds, and four steals.
Finishing with nine points was Smart, scoring seven was Golladay, Hitz had six, Josie Sutton recorded four, Ella Lacey had three, and Kolterman and Bailey Maly scored two points.
Wahoo is the top seed in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week. The Warriors take on the winner of Ralston and Plattsmouth at 5:30 p.m. at home on Jan. 27.