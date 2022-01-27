Warriors stunned in double overtime thriller

On the next possession for the Warriors, they once again found Leu who was able to draw a foul and get to the free-throw line. This time around, she failed to make either of her free-throw attempts and as a result, the Vikings snuck away with a huge victory.

According to Forbes, this team is not going to let one loss define their season. He is excited to see the girls get back in action in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament this week.

“We are looking forward to getting right back out to compete,” Forbes said. “Our team is focused and will try and not let one loss set us back. We have a lot more tough competition coming up so we are looking forward to the challenges.”

Golladay had a game-high 19 points, three assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Coming up with 11 points was Leu, Kolterman had nine, Autumn Iversen scored four, and Sidney Smart finished with two points.

Earlier in the week, Wahoo took on Ralston in a home conference game on Jan. 18. It was never even close as the Warriors dismantled the Rams 73-17.

The resilient pressure that continues to attack opponents was too much for Ralston to handle. Wahoo used those turnovers to create a sizeable lead they would never relinquish.