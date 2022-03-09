Warriors stunned by Fort Calhoun in the first round

In a game where no team lead by more than five points at any point, it was Fort Calhoun who came out on top of Wahoo by a final of 54-52 on March 8 during the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Late in the contest, Wahoo found themselves in a four point hole trailing 51-47. They were able to erase that deficit with two free throws from Marcus Glock and then a three-pointer from Owen Hancock.

Up 52-51, the Warriors needed one last stop and looked to have got it when the ball hit the court after a miss by the Pioneers. Unfortunately, Wahoo couldn't secure the ball, and instead Fort Calhoun got it back and found Austin Welchert in the corner for the game winning three-pointer.

The Warriors were led by Owen Hancock who dropped in 17 points. Also in double figures was Marcus Glock with 12 points, Myles Simon finished with 10 points, Garrett Grandgenett had six points, Benji Nelson scored five points, and Kamron Kasischke finished with two points.

With the stunning loss, Wahoo finishes the season with a record of 23-2 overall. For a full article with quotes and more photos check out the March 17 Wahoo Newspaper.