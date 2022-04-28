Warriors stumble out of week with three losses

ASHLAND- This past week was a tough one in terms of wins and losses for the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team. The Warriors couldn’t find the win column once as they lost to Class B No. 9 Platte Valley 3-1 on April 19, Class B No. 8 Beatrice 9-4 on April 21, and Ralston 6-2 on April 22.

To open the week up, runs were at a premium against Platte Valley at Jack Anderson Ballpark in Ashland.

The Patriots did all their damage in the contest in the first inning when they scored three runs. Right away, Platte Valley was able to get three straight hits driving in two runs, and then the third run was driven in by an error at third base.

In W/BN/LL’s turn at-bat in the second, Seth Williams was walked to start the inning. That ended up costing the Patriots as he got around to third base and was eventually driven in by a single from Micah Schlueter to center field.

Throughout the rest of the contest, the Warriors were only able to pick up one more hit as they struggled to hit the ball all night.

That other hit was also by Schlueter who finished the game two for three at the plate with one run batted in. Pitching all six innings and giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts was Storm Portsche.

From that loss, W/BN/LL moved on to play another rated team in Beatrice at home on April 21. It was a similar outcome as the Warriors lost by five to the Orangemen for the second time in as many weeks.

In the top of the first, Alex Ohnoutka was hit by a pitch to start the contest. He eventually came around to score on a ball that got by the catcher at home.

It didn’t take long for Beatrice to erase their deficit with three runs in the bottom of the second and another four runs in the bottom of the third to go ahead 7-1.

The Warriors cut into that lead in the top of the fifth with two runs off a single from Ohnoutka and a groundout by Trenton Barry to second that scored Schlueter. After giving up another two runs in the bottom of the sixth and falling behind 9-3, W/BN/LL scored their last run of the game on a sac fly to right field by Schlueter that drove in Avery Wieting.

Coming through with two hits and one RBI in the loss was Ohnoutka. Schlueter had one hit and one run batted in the contest, while Barry drove in one run during the loss.

Pitching 2.2 innings with four earned runs given up was Aiden Lofgren. Eli Johnston pitched 2.1 innings had one strikeout and Schlueter closed the game out going one inning on the mound with no earned runs given up.

The finals game of the week was a rematch from the Trailblazer Conference Tournament against Ralston on April 22 at home. After falling behind 2-0, the Rams were able to rally and get their revenge with a run in the fifth, three scored in the sixth, and two runs plated in the seventh.

W/BN/LL scored their first run of the game in the third with two runners on due to errors by Ralston to start the inning. Ohnoutka ended up grounding into a double play, but it didn’t stop Schlueter from scoring from third.

In the next inning, the Rams walked and then hit two batters to load the bases for the Warriors. With one out, Schlueter grounded out to first scoring Portsche.

The only hit of the contest was picked up by Ohnoutka in the loss. Pitching the first five innings with six strikeouts was Brennan Tarzian and Kael Eddie came in relief for two innings and recorded three strikeouts with no earned runs given up.

This week W/BN/LL started off by playing Malcolm and Class B No. 3 Bennington at home on April 25 and 26. They closed the week out with another home game against Douglas County West on April 28, play at Arlington on April 29, and then return home for a game with Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy on April 30.