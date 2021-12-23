Warriors stay perfect in tough road game

Nebraska City- Not every game will be your best game. The class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo boys basketball team experienced this against Nebraska City on the road on Dec. 16. Despite not playing their most sound game of the season the Warriors pulled out a 55-48 victory.

“Nebraska City slowed us down tonight and got the game at their pace,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We did not shoot it real well, but part of that was because our ball movement was not as good as it had been. We had to find a way to grind it out tonight and win ugly, and we were able to do that. The kids showed good resiliency tonight when they cut the lead to one with 3:00 minutes left.”

In the first quarter, Garrett Grandgenett made a layup that put Wahoo up 6-5. Several plays later Myles Simon converted a basket underneath while being fouled that increased the lead to five.

After a made basket by the Pioneers, the Warriors had a 13-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter of action.

Out of the gate in the second quarter, Nebraska City was able to tie the game up at 13 apiece. That was until Grandgenett made a basket putting Wahoo up by two.