Warriors stay perfect in tough road game

Nebraska City- Not every game will be your best game. The class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo boys basketball team experienced this against Nebraska City on the road on Dec. 16. Despite not playing their most sound game of the season the Warriors pulled out a 55-48 victory.
“Nebraska City slowed us down tonight and got the game at their pace,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We did not shoot it real well, but part of that was because our ball movement was not as good as it had been. We had to find a way to grind it out tonight and win ugly, and we were able to do that. The kids showed good resiliency tonight when they cut the lead to one with 3:00 minutes left.”
In the first quarter, Garrett Grandgenett made a layup that put Wahoo up 6-5. Several plays later Myles Simon converted a basket underneath while being fouled that increased the lead to five.
After a made basket by the Pioneers, the Warriors had a 13-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter of action.
Out of the gate in the second quarter, Nebraska City was able to tie the game up at 13 apiece. That was until Grandgenett made a basket putting Wahoo up by two.
Later on, Grandgenett made a layup in transition that gave the Warriors a 24-21 edge going into halftime.
To start the third, Grandgenett continued his great performance with a driving layup. This quarter ended up being the most solid quarter for Wahoo as they outscored the Pioneers 15-7 to take a 39-28 lead going to the fourth.
Despite having a double-digit deficit, Nebraska City did not role over in the final frame. They battled back to make it a one-possession game late at 48-45.
When his team needed him most, Owen Hancock knocked down four crucial free throws for the Warriors. This helped Wahoo escape with a seven-point victory.
Finishing with 14 points and six rebounds was Marcus Glock. Both Myles Simon and Grandgenett had 11 apiece, Benji Nelson scored seven, Hancock had six points, Anthony Simon scored four points, and Kamron Kasischke had two points.
The schedule didn’t get any easier with a matchup at Class C-1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood on Dec. 21.