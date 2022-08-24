Warriors start season off with a tournament title

LINCOLN- The Class B No. 2 Wahoo softball team was able to move to 4-0 on the year and get their first tournament title at the Freeman Invite in Lincoln on August 20. In the tournament, the Warriors took down NEN 10-2, Class C No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia 14-3, and Class B No. 10 Seward 9-4.

In the title game of the tournament against Seward, Wahoo was able to outhit the Bluejays ten to six and pull off a five run victory.

Early on, the Warriors found themselves trailing 2-0 to Seward. They were able to make a dent in the deficit in the bottom of the second with one run.

With one out, Wahoo loaded the bases with a single from Jaiden Swanson, a double by Ava Lausterer, and a walk by Lanta Hitz. An error on a groundout by Maddie Snyder knocked in Swanson and cut the Bluejays advantage to 2-1.

In the third inning, Swanson tied the game up with a squeeze bunt that brought home Harper Hancock. The Warriors took their first lead at 3-2 two batters later, when Sidney Smart stole home on a passed ball by the catcher.

One more run came across in the inning when Lanta Hitz singled to center scoring Swanson and pushing Wahoo out to a two run advantage.

The Warriors kept tacking onto their lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. After Autumn Iversen doubled to left field and Hancock singled to center, Smart came up with a double to left field that scored them both.

Trailing 6-2, Seward fought back in the top of the fifth with two runs to make it 6-4. The Bluejays runs came off an error and a single to right field.

Giving herself some run support in the bottom half of the inning was Wahoo’s pitcher Iversen who hit a three run shot to center for the final runs of the contest.

Finishing with two hits and three RBIs in the win was Iversen. Smart had two hits and two runs batted in and Swanson, Hitz, and Snyder all had at least one hit and one RBI.

Pitching five innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out six batters was Iversen.

In come from behind fashion, the Warriors blew out a rated St. Cecilia squad by 11 runs to move to 2-0 on the day. In the game the Warriors were very efficient, scoring 14 runs on 14 hits.

For most of the contest, Wahoo found themselves playing from behind. That changed in the top of the fourth when the Warriors got three runs to tie things up.

With two outs Wahoo was able to start a rally with Lilly Harris getting on base with a walk and Ava Lausterer singling to second base. The next batter Lanta Hitz got ahold of a pitch and sent it over the wall in center for a three run homer.

That sequence completely changed the energy for the Warriors at the plate as they scored a whopping 11 runs in the fifth.

With one out, Iversen got things going for Wahoo with a homer to left field that gave the Warriors their first lead at 4-3. Later in the inning, Harris came up with the bases loaded and singled to center driving in Hannah Herrera and Smart, which made it a three run game.

Wahoo continued to play small ball in the inning, frustrating the Hawkettes and increasing their advantage out to 10-3.

The final dagger for Warriors came with the bases loaded and Smart up to bat. As a returning starter from a year ago, she showed why she is one of the leaders of this high powered offense with a grand slam to center.

Finishing with multiple hits and four RBIs were Smart and Hitz. Harris had one hit and two runs batted in and Lausterer, Hancock, and Iversen all had one RBI.

Pitching two innings as the starter, giving up one earned, and striking out one was Swanson. Iversen came on in relief and gave Wahoo three innings, gave up no earned runs, and had four strikeouts.

In the opening round of the tourney, the Warriors were able to shut down NEN. They gave up four hits and two runs to the Vipers in an eight run victory.

Wahoo did most of their damage in the first inning when they were able to put up five runs.

Trailing 1-0, Hancock tied the game for the Warriors with a double to center field. Both Smart and Lanta Hitz hit two run homers to left and center field that gave Wahoo a 5-1 advantage.

Smart continued to swing a hot bat in the second when she drove in her third run of the game when she doubled to center scoring Hancock. The next batter Jaiden Swanson singled to left field driving her in and making it 7-1.

In the third, Lanta Hitz singled to left to start the inning, only to have the next two batters get out. Iversen wasn’t going to leave her stranded on the base pads and singled to left field knocking her in and increasing Wahoo’s edge to six runs.

The final two runs for the Warriors came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Lausterer grounded out to first bringing Smart home and then Lanta Hitz singled to left field driving in Harris.

Smart led Wahoo with three hits and three RBIs and right behind her was Lantz Hitz with three hits and two runs batted in. All finishing with one hit and one RBI were Lausterer, Swanson, Iversen, and Hancock.

Iversen started the game and went four innings, gave up two earned runs, and amassed 11 strikeouts. Coming on four one inning in relief was Swanson who gave up no earned runs and had one strikeout.

The Warriors played at Class C No. 7 Malcolm on August 23. They will be taking part in the Syracuse Tournament at 10:00 a.m. on August 27.