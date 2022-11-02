Warriors spoil home field advantage for Cavaliers

WAHOO – It was a battle of gritty quarterback play between Class C-2 No. 6 Bishop Neumann and Class C-2 No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran in the first round of the C-2 Football Playoffs on Oct. 28 in Wahoo.

In the end, it was Garret Hoefs and the Warriors that got the upper hand on Connor Schutt and the Cavaliers in a 31-21 upset victory.

Senior Kanon Cada did his best to get Neumann off to a good start by recovering a fumble on a pitch on the Lutheran 22-yard line. Despite the good field position, the Cavaliers couldn’t capitalize when they threw an interception in the end zone.

That turnover resulted in a long 16-play scoring drive for the Warriors that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Schutt was determined to atone for his turnover on the second drive for Neumann. He did exactly that by breaking loose for an 88-yard touchdown that tied the contest up at seven at the end of one quarter play.

Going to the air and quarterback keepers continued to be a strong point for Lutheran into their next possession. They would go up 14-7 on the Cavaliers after a 15-yard completion from Hoefs to Cole Rielly.

For the second time in as many possessions, Schutt got his exercise in running the ball with an 80-yard touchdown run up the gut on a quarterback keeper to tie the game at 14-14.

Late in the first half, the Warriors faced a game altering decision. Instead of kicking a field goal deep in Neumann territory, Lutheran decided to throw the ball.

It paid off for the Warriors with Hoefs finding Puelz for a score from seven yards out which gave Lutheran a 21-14 edge at halftime.

For the third time in the contest, the Cavaliers answered back with a touchdown to tie the game on their opening possession of the third quarter. It was none other than Schutt who scrambled his way into the end zone on a 57-yard run.

Puelz was able to take a play out of the Schutt playbook with his own rushing touchdown from 29 yards out to give the Warriors a 28-21 lead going to the final frame.

Neumann had their fair share of chances to try and tie the game in the fourth quarter, but interceptions on the final three drives stopped that from happening. One of those turnovers resulted in a 35-yard field goal for Lutheran that pushed the Cavaliers deficit to double digits and for all intents and purposes ended the game.

Schutt was the offense for Neumann in the loss with 11 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Going for 42 yards on eight carries was Conor Booth and Calvin Sassaman rushed for 31 yards on 12 touches.

Defensively, Nolan Van Slyke piled up 11 tackles and Cada had nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Getting eight tackles was Trent Moudry and Trent Barry earned seven.

Finishing with six tackles and an interception was Booth and Meis had five tackles and a pick. Also racking up five tackles each during the game were Eli Johnston and Andrew Meduna.

The Cavaliers end the year with a record of 8-2. There is a lot to be proud of for Neumann this season as they look to build on the success they had into the future.