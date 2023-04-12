CENTRAL CITY- The Class B No. 10 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/ Lincoln Lutheran Baseball Team played a triangular in Central City on April 6. In the first game of the day, the Warriors defeated Fort Calhoun 22-3 and then lost 5-4 to Class C No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura.

Trailing 3-0 in the top of the second, Eli Johnston homered on a fly ball to right field to cut W/BN/LL deficit to two. That was followed up by Conor Booth tripling to right field and Alex Ohnoutka singling to right field that tied the game at three.

A pair of singles from Aiden Lofgren and Kael Eddie, a triple from Owen Hancock and a double from Nolan Van Slyke helped the Warriors go up 8-3 heading to the third.

That solid inning by W/BN/LL offensively was followed up by another eight runs tacked on in the fourth and six in the fifth as the Warriors picked up a dominating 19 run victory.

Leading W/BN/LL with two home runs and five RBIs in the contest was Trent Barry. Nelson had one hit and four runs batted in and Van Slyke and Grant Ryan had two hits and two RBIs. Coming up with at least one hit and one run batted in were Evan Wulf, Johnston, Isaiah Nagle, Eddie, Hancock, Lofgren, Ohnoutka and Booth.

Kaden Christen was the starter on the mound and went four innings, gave up one earned run and had five strikeouts. Pitching one inning in relief was Booth.

The Warriors couldn’t keep the momentum going when they took on CC/F/C in their second game of the day on Thursday. Despite outhitting the Kernels eight to four, W/BN/LL couldn’t hold on for the win in a one run defeat.

At the plate, the Warriors started off hot in the bottom of the first with a double by Barry to center field to make it 1-0. Later on, in the next at-bat, Barry scored on a passed ball to give W/BN/LL a two run advantage.

One run in both the third and the fourth helped the Warriors tie the game at four runs apiece heading to the fifth. In that inning, CC/F/C scored what turned out to be the game winning run on an error made by the pitcher on a pop fly.

Ending up with two hits and two RBIs was Barry and Ryan had one hit and one run batted in.

Going four innings on the mound with three earned runs surrendered and five strikeouts was Barrett Nelson. In relief, Johnston pitched two innings and struck out one batter.

The Warriors are taking part in the Trailblazer Conference Baseball Tournament this week. They will play the winner of Beatrice and Nebraska City at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo at 5:00 p.m. on April 13.