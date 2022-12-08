Warriors split pair of duals at home to start season

WAHOO – In a home triangular with Ashland-Greenwood and Waverly, the Wahoo boys wrestling team went 1-1 on Dec. 1 to start the year. The Warriors were able to knock off the Bluejays 40-28 and lost to a tough Vikings squad 66-9.

Against A-G, Dominek Rohleder and Caden Smart played a big part in Wahoo’s victory with a pair of pins. At 285 pounds, Rohleder defeated Jaden Wilsey in 2:41 and Smart knocked off Coy Beetison in 3:56 at 138 pounds.

Earning a 9-0 major decision at 132 pounds was Grady Meyer over Cael Smith.

In the dual with Waverly, Smart and Rohleder were the only two grapplers for the Warriors to earn a victory. At 220 pounds, Rohleder defeated Camden Chaffin with a pin in 2:59 and then Smart won a hard fought 5-4 decision over a quality opponent in Trev Greve at 138.

Two days later, Wahoo traveled out to Central Nebraska to take part in the Cozad Invitational. In the 16-team tournament, the Warriors came in fifth place with 134.5 points put up.

Taking home the only first place finish for Wahoo at the invite was Smart at 138 pounds. After receiving a bye in the first round, he got a tech fall against Cadde Beeby of McCook with a 19-3 decision and then won with a 9-0 major decision against Jackson Konrad of Lexington to reach the finals. In that match, he knocked off Drake Anderson of Hastings with a 9-1 major decision.

At 132 pounds Isaiah Foster battled to get second place. A pin in the first round in 3:23 over Tyler Trumbley of Gothenburg and then a 12-4 major decision and 8-3 decision against Boston Irish of Cozad and Jordan Shirley of Gering booked his place in the title match.

He would end up losing the championship bout to Cameron Brumbaugh of Hastings by an 8-0 major decision.

Grady Meyer went 4-1 in picking up a third place medal, but his path to the medal stand was a little unconventional. He received a first round bye and then in his second match his Lexington opponent suffered a dislocated elbow 55 seconds into the match and was unable to continue.

Meyers then lost a 6-2 decision in the semifinals. After a medical forfeit in consolations he won a 7-2 decision against Cassatt-Reina of Alliance.

Rohleder took third at 220 pounds going 3-1. He has started his senior season with a 5-1 record with five pins.

At 152 pounds, Bordovsky went 3-2 with three pins to earn a fourth place medal. Trevor Beavers also got fourth with a 3-2 mark at 285 pounds with two big overtime wins.

Finishing in fifth place and going 2-2 at 170 pounds was Kaleb Broome. Rounding out the team scoring was Jett Nuckolls who went 2-3 at 145 to get sixth place.

Winning the meet was Hastings with 231 points and Cozad took second with 168 points.

Wahoo hosted a dual against Norris at home on Dec. 6. The Warriors will be back in action at the Bellevue West Invite on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.