Warriors snag a pair of victories in home triangular

WAHOO- Class B No. 1 Wahoo continues to roll through the regular season with a pair of victories in a home triangular against Tekamah-Herman and Douglas County West on Sept. 13. The Warriors were able to take care of the Tigers 8-1 in six innings and knocked off the Falcons 11-1 in four innings.

In the win over T-H, Wahoo put together a solid third, fourth, and sixth inning that propelled them to the seven run victory.

After being held scoreless in the first two innings, the Warriors put up three runs in the bottom of the third.

Lilly Olbert got the offense going with a single to right field with no outs. She would come around to score two batters later when Autumn Iversen doubled to center field.

A single by Sidney Smart knocked in Iversen and then an error on a fly ball to left field by Jaiden Swanson brought her in to put Wahoo up 3-0.

Back-to-back doubles by Ava Lausterer and Harris scratched across another for the Warriors to begin the fourth. Later on, Ava Dunlap grounded out to first scoring Harris, and a single by Harper Hancock to center knocked in Iversen to give Wahoo a 6-0 edge.

The Warriors ended the game in the bottom of the sixth with two more runs. They were driven in by Iversen who hit a two run homer to center, which was her ninth of the season.

Leading Wahoo with four hits and three RBIs was Iversen. She also picked up the win on the mound by pitching six innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out 15 batters.

Coming up with one run batted in apiece were Hancock, Smart, Harris, and Dunlap.

During the second game of the triangular, the Warriors found themselves in a position they haven’t been in much with a 1-0 deficit to DC West through the first two innings. This didn’t faze Wahoo who eventually got the bats to come alive with a six run third and a five run fourth.

In the bottom of the third, Iversen was able to lead the inning off with a single to center. Hancock knocked her in with a double to center that tied the game at 1-1.

After a single by Smart, Swanson was able to give herself some run support on the mound with a three run homer to left field. Another home run, this time a two run shot by Harris to center extended the Warriors advantage out to 6-1.

With a sizeable lead, Wahoo continued to add onto it in the fifth. A single by Hancock, a hit to left field by Swanson, a hit to the shortstop by Hitz, a single by Dunlap, and then a steal of home by Hitz tacked on five more runs and brought the ten rule into effect.

Swanson led the team with two hits and three RBIs. She also pitched four innings, gave up no earned runs, and had five strikeouts.

Ending the game with at least one hit and two runs batted in were Hancock and Harris. Both Dunlap and Hitz had one run batted in.

To close out the week, the Warriors took on conference foe Ralston at home on Sept. 15. Wahoo ended up getting a shutout with an 8-0 win over the Rams.

It was a fast start for the Warriors with two runs in both the first and second innings. They got one in the fourth and closed the game out with three runs in the sixth.

Getting three hits and two RBIs was Iversen, while Hancock had two hits and two runs batted in. Swanson had two hits and one RBI, and Smart came up with one hit and had one run batted in.

Iversen pitched all six innings with three hits surrendered, no earned runs given up, and 10 strikeouts.

Wahoo took part in a triangular in Doniphan against Freeman and Grand Island Central Catholic on Sept. 20. They play at Platteview at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 and will be at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at Ralston at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24.