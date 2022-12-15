Warriors slip by Panthers in home dual

WAHOO – In a tightly contested dual at home, the Wahoo girls wrestling team was able to slip by Fillmore Central 36-30 on Dec. 6.

After 13 other weight classes had been settled both teams were tied at 30 points apiece. The dual came down to the 145 pound match.

With Jessi Hasenkamp competing at that class, the Warriors were in good hands. The state qualifier from a season ago made quick work of Kenzie Joy of Fillmore Central, pinning her in just 11 seconds.

Starting the dual off with a pin in 1:32 was Lanta Hitz at 155 pounds over Cierra Cruz. That was followed up by Grace Darling at 115 pounds pinning Sarah Turner in 5:38 and Katie Elder at 125 pinning JoLee Gewecke in 5:20.

On Dec. 10, the Warriors traveled to the Battle at the Point at West Point-Beemer High School. Wahoo finished in 10th place overall with 64.5 points.

Kaylee Ricketts led the Warriors with a first place finish at 170 pounds. She won three of her matches by pin in 0:33, 1:06 and 4:21 and then picked up a 15-0 tech fall over Meghan Hixon of Grand Island.

Megan Robinson at 135 pounds and Lexi Jonas at 125 pounds both placed third. Robinson went 2-1 with pins in 2:28 and 2:26 and Jonas had a 1-2 record with a pin in 0:31 over Yilin Reynoso of South Sioux City.

Hasenkamp rounded out the scoring for Wahoo at 145 pounds. She won both matches by pin against Ella Kessler of Viborg Hurley, South Dakota and Liberty Titiml of Wayne.

Katie Elder didn’t medal at 125 pounds, but she did win one match on the day with a pin against Kyler Zimmerman of Conestoga in 2:03.

This week the Warriors will be hosting their home invite starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 16.