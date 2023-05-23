OMAHA – In an elimination game at the Class B State Baseball Tournament, the second -eeded Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team was shut out by Omaha Skutt 4-0 on May 15 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha. This was the second time in as many days that the Warriors lost in the state tournament by that score.

Despite the defeat, Eli Johnston pitched very well for the Warriors. The sophomore from Neumann pitched seven innings of scoreless baseball to push the game to extra innings.

“Eli is such a competitor, he saved his best for the big stage and he gave us a chance to win,” W/BN/LL Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “I felt bad for him and all the guys. When you pitch like that you deserve to win. But we just didn’t do enough offensively to make it happen.”

After being held scoreless in regulation, the SkyHawks loaded the bases with three singles from Brady Stodola, Jace Ziola and Lachlan Wilmers in the top of the eighth. A sacrifice fly by Shawn Robinson and a triple by Maccoy Holtam gave Skutt a 3-0 edge.

With the runs given up by Johnston, W/BN/LL went to their bullpen and Kaden Christen. A wild pitch by the freshman increased the SkyHawks’ advantage out to 4-0.

The Warriors got one baserunner on after Trent Barry singled to center in the bottom half of the inning, but it wasn’t enough to pick up the victory.

Barry had two hits in the loss was while Conor Booth, Alex Ohnoutka, Aiden Lofgren and Johnston each had one hit.

On the mound, Johnston started the game and pitched 7.2 innings, with three earned runs given up and seven strikeouts. In relief, Christen pitched 0.1 innings with no runs given up.

W/BN/LL ended the season with a program-best 20-5 record. It was also the final game for a fantastic senior class that included Barry, Kael Eddie, Grant Ryan, Seth Williams, Lofgren, Owen Hancock and Evan Wulf.

“It was such an enjoyable year,” Weyers said. “I told the team after the game that you don’t get an opportunity to be around teams like this very often, if ever. This is a special group, they are going to go on and do special things in the future. These guys will be successful in whatever they choose to do. They broke program records for season wins, team batting average and most runs scored in a season.” I wish we could have played better in state but its baseball and that’s the way it goes sometimes. This senior class has built a culture over the last couple of years that is going to continue to be successful.”

Elkhorn North ended up winning the Class B state championship for the second straight season with a 2-1 victory in dramatic fashion over Norris at Tal Anderson Field on May 19.