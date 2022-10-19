Warriors season comes to end with pair of losses at state

HASTINGS- With an exciting win under their belt against Scottsbluff, the Wahoo Softball Team moved on to the quarterfinals of the Class B State Softball Tournament where they took on Grand Island Northwest on Oct. 12. In another close contest, this time the Warriors ended up losing 4-3 in a walk off to the Vikings.

To start the game, Wahoo gave up a walk, hit a batter and committed an error at second to load the bases. This resulted in Northwest getting three runs.

The score remained the same until the top of the fourth. With one out, Sidney Smart singled on a fly ball to left field and Jaiden Swanson jacked a home run to straight away center to make it 3-2 in favor of the Vikings.

Two innings later, Autumn Iversen was determined to give herself some run support and reached base on a hit to left field. What was a single, turned into a double for Iversen on a bad throw from Northwest.

During the next at-bat, Harper Hancock advanced her to third on a sac bunt. A single by Smart to left field scored Iversen and tied the game up at three.

After getting out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh, the Vikings were in a prime spot to win with two runners on and no outs. Northwest ended up securing the victory on the next play when a squeeze bunt was thrown into right field by Wahoo.

When asked about the game, Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen stated she liked how the team never gave up. In the end, it came down to finishing and the Vikings did a better job of that in the end.

“We came out tight that first inning and then they were able to put themselves in a position to win at the end of the game and that’s all you can ask for,” Christen said. “We executed, we just didn’t finish. Give them credit, they were able to execute when they had those runners there. We could have folded, but we continued to battle.”

Finishing with three hits and two RBIs was Swanson and Smart had two hits and one run batted in. Pitching six innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out six batters was Iversen.

The loss to Northwest sent Wahoo to the bottom of the bracket where they would have to win three games to get to the championship. They ended up taking on Elkhorn who beat Waverly 11-6 in the first round of consolations on Oct. 13.

In their second meeting of the season, it was the Antlers who grabbed an early lead and never looked back in an 8-2 win.

The Warriors only two runs in the contest came in the top of the third. With two outs Hancock doubled to left field and then Smart homered to center to trim Elkhorn’s advantage to 3-2.

It remained a one score game until the fourth when the Antlers tacked on one. The runs continued to come for Elkhorn in both the fifth and the sixth where they put up two in both innings.

Coming up with one hit and driving in two runs was Smart.

Swanson pitched three innings gave up one earned run and had five strikeouts as the starter. In relief, Iversen pitched three innings, surrendered five runs and struck out four batters.

Wahoo finishes the season with a spectacular 29-4 mark. It is truly a great accomplishment, for one of the smallest schools in Class B.