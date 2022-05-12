Warriors season comes to an end in the B-4 District Tourney

ELKHORN- The Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team’s season wrapped up at the B-4 District Tournament in Elkhorn last week. The Warriors finished with a 1-1 record, beating Fort Calhoun 8-1 on May 6 and then losing 7-2 to Malcolm on May 7.

Against Fort Calhoun, W/BN/LL scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. Alex Ohnoutka started the inning off with a single to the shortstop and then two batters later Trenton Barry singled to center scoring him.

Leading 1-0, the Warriors were able to tack on five more runs to their advantage in the second inning.

Conor Booth doubled to right field and Seth Williams singled in the infield to give W/BN/LL two baserunners. With one out, Booth ended up scoring on a passed ball and Micah Schlueter singled to left scoring Williams.

The Warriors weren’t done yet adding to their lead in the second. Schlueter crossed home on a hit in the infield by Easton Cooper, Ohnoutka scored on a wild pitch, and Barry singled to left driving in Avery Wieting which made it a 6-0 contest.

The final two runs of the game for W/BN/LL came in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded, Schlueter singled to center scoring one run and Ohnoutka hit a sac fly to left driving in Williams and making it an 8-1 game in favor of the Warriors.

Coming through with three hits and two RBIs was Schlueter and Barry had two hits and two runs driven in. Finishing with one RBI apiece were Ohnoutka and Cooper.

Pitching six innings, giving up one earned run, and recording four strikeouts was Aiden Lofgren. Brennan Tarzian pitched one inning, gave up no runs, and had three strikeouts in relief.

The next day, the Warriors stuck right with Malcolm in terms of hits coming up with six compared to seven for the Clippers, but in the end, found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a five run loss. A big reason for that was the four errors W/BN/LL committed.

Getting the first run in the top of the first were the Warriors. Barry reached base after getting hit by a pitch and Oerman singled to left field driving him in.

Malcolm responded to that 1-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a three run lead. They tacked on another three runs in the bottom of the fifth as they increased their edge to 7-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, W/BN/LL was able to scratch across their last score of the contest. With one out, Oerman reached base on an error, and then Owen Hancock brought him home with a double to left field.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI in the loss were Hancock and Oerman. Booth, Williams, Cooper, and Ohnoutka all had one hit against the Clippers.

Going 2.2 innings with two earned runs given up was Storm Portsche and Ryan Bokelmann pitched 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and no earned runs given up. Closing the game out with one inning pitched was Eli Johnston with two strikeouts.

The Warriors finish the 2022 campaign with a record of 10-14 overall.