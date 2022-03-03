Warriors season closes with heartbreaking loss to Wolverines

WAHOO- The Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team’s chance of making it back to the Girls State Basketball Tournament was dashed by Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast in a 41-38 defeat at home on Feb. 25. With only four players scoring in the contest, the Wolverines needed every last point from 6’2” senior post Jordan Snyder’s game high 20.

“She is a really good ballplayer and it was tough to stop her,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “I thought we did a pretty good job all game until the end when we fouled her and she made her shots. You can’t keep a player like her down all game.”

The story of the game was Wahoo’s struggle to shoot the basketball. They converted on 25% from the field and shot 13% from three.

During the first quarter, the Warriors fell behind 4-0 when Kylee Kenning made a jumper and Sammy Leu had a steal and basket to tie the game. After that, BRLDN grabbed control with a 7-0 scoring run as they took an 11-4 lead going to the second.

After a tough shooting first, Wahoo started on the comeback trail in the second with a three from Leu and a rebound and bucket from Taylor Luben to make the score 11-9.

The Wolverines were held to just two points the entire second quarter. Despite this, they still led the Warriors 13-9 at halftime.

Out of the break, Wahoo was gunning for the lead with buckets from Karley Golladay and Leu. A layup by Golladay tied the game and then a three on the next possession put the Warriors up 18-15.

Just when Wahoo thought they were grabbing control of the game again, BRLDN stormed back with an 8-3 scoring run as the Wolverines took a 23-21 lead into the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, BRLDN started off strong and threatened to push their lead to double digits. The Warriors hung tough and didn’t break with layups by Autumn Iversen and Leuben that made it 33-29 in favor of the Wolverines.

Late in the contest, Iversen and Leuben kept Wahoo within one point of BRLDN with three pointers. Trailing 40-38, the Warriors needed one more three to win the contest, but it was off the mark by Iversen.

“Our girls fight and claw and play hard,” Forbes said. “That’s been our MO all season long and there was no doubt they weren’t going to give up. We just didn’t shoot it very well tonight and that’s the story of the game.”

Finishing with 10 points apiece in the loss were Golladay and Leu. Not far behind them was Luben with nine points, Iversen scored five points, and Kenning finished with four points.

With the loss, Wahoo finishes the season with an 18-7 record. This group, which had so much success, was led by their four seniors Golladay, Leu, Luben, and Abbey Borchers.

“Karley, Taylor, Kylee, and Abbey are great girls and great teammates,” Forbes said. “They worked so hard and kept this team together all season long. For my first year, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors and they are the main reason why we had such a good season.”