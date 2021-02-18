Warriors score two big wins

WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team finished the regular season with an 12-9 record after winning twice and losing just once last week.

The loss came at the hands of third-ranked, undefeated Malcolm at home on Feb. 9.

The Clippers sank 10 3-pointers and forced 23 Wahoo turnovers while rolling to a 67-37 victory.

Malcolm led 23-10 after one quarter and 35-19 at the half and did not look back while cruising to the win.

“Malcolm shot lights out and acted on our mistakes. Our turnovers put us in turmoil and scrambling to find the answer after a devastating first quarter,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.

Wahoo shot just 36 percent against the Clippers and made just 4-of-16 from behind the 3-point line.

The Warriors were also outrebounded 29-24.

Sophomore Autumn Iversen led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Junior Karley Golladay added nine points and four assists for Wahoo.

Sophomore Ella Lacey scored five points against the Clippers.