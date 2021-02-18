Warriors score two big wins

WAHOO – The Wahoo Warrior girls basketball team finished the regular season with an 12-9 record after winning twice and losing just once last week.
The loss came at the hands of third-ranked, undefeated Malcolm at home on Feb. 9.
The Clippers sank 10 3-pointers and forced 23 Wahoo turnovers while rolling to a 67-37 victory.
Malcolm led 23-10 after one quarter and 35-19 at the half and did not look back while cruising to the win.
“Malcolm shot lights out and acted on our mistakes. Our turnovers put us in turmoil and scrambling to find the answer after a devastating first quarter,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
Wahoo shot just 36 percent against the Clippers and made just 4-of-16 from behind the 3-point line.
The Warriors were also outrebounded 29-24.
Sophomore Autumn Iversen led the Warriors in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting.
Junior Karley Golladay added nine points and four assists for Wahoo.
Sophomore Ella Lacey scored five points against the Clippers.
Wahoo bounced back on Senior Night against Plattsmouth and rolled to a 73-29 victory over Devils on Feb. 11.
The Warriors broke out of their offensive slump with the 73-point outburst.
The Warriors outscored the Devils 22-2 in the second quarter and rolled to the victory with all players suited up seeing action.
Four Warriors finished in double-figures against the Devils, including Iversen who scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting. She also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Senior Toni Greenfield also filled up the stat sheet for Wahoo finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Senior Kelsie Sears scored 12 points and pulled down four rebounds.
Golladay scored 11 points and led the team with six assists.
Wahoo made it two-in-a-row on Friday night when they secured a victory over Omaha Mercy in Omaha.
Wahoo scored 34 points in the first half, built a 20-point lead and cruised to the 64-25 road win.
Wahoo shot 47 percent from the field and dominated the boards, holding a 38-22 advantage.
Sophomore Sarah Kolterman had her best game in a Warrior uniform, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and
three assists.
Iversen scored 13 points and added four assists.
Sears scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds and finished with three steals and three assists.
Greenfield added nine points and led the team with five steals.
Golladay handed out a team-high eight assists.
The Warriors played Fort Calhoun on Tuesday night in the second round of the Class C1-4 sub-district tournament. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.