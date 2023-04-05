WAHOO – It was another productive week for the Class B No. 10 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team as they claimed first place at their home tournament March 31 to April 1 in Wahoo. The Warriors went undefeated by run-ruling Crete 18-3 on Friday and then Wayne 17-0 on Saturday.

“We played well last week,” W/BN/LL Head Coach Kyle Weyers said. “It’s nice to see us play well in all facets. It starts with our pitching and last week those guys threw strikes and we made plays when needed. It’s been a team effort and it hasn’t been just one or two players. Guys are stepping up when called on and putting the team first right now.”

In the win over Wayne in the title game, W/BN/LL had a 7-0 lead when they were able to strike for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The inning started with Alex Ohnoutka getting hit by a pitch and Trent Barry and Aidan Lofgren singling to load the bases. That was followed up by another hit-batsman, this time, Owen Hancock, that scored one and then Kael Eddie singled to right field driving in two and making it 10-0.

Hancock used his speed to score on a passed ball while at third and then Barry was able to double to right field in his next at-bat, which knocked in Carson Sabatka. A pair of errors from the Blue Devils resulted in three more runs for the Warriors and made it a 17-run contest in the end.

Finishing with two hits and four RBIs was Lofgren. Eddie had two hits and three runs batted in. Conor Booth, Ohnoutka, Hancock and Barry each had one RBI in the game.

Pitching five innings of no-run baseball with five strikeouts was Barrett Nelson.

The Warriors started the tournament off against Crete on Friday. Another strong fourth inning where W/BN/LL put up six powered them to a 15-run victory.

In that fourth, the Warriors got back-to-back singles from Booth and Ohnoutka to load the bases. The Cardinals melted under pressure, walking in two runs, and then Lofgren belted a double to left field that did the rest of the damage.

Having another good outing at the plate was Lofgren with two hits and four RBIs. Barry and Hancock both had at least one hit with three runs batted in. Coming up with one RBI apiece were Ohnoutka, Eddie and Jonas Schnakenberg.

Eddie started the game on the mound and went four innings with three earned runs given up and five strikeouts. Pitching one inning in relief with no runs given up was Schnakenberg.

This week W/BN/LL played Mount Michael Benedictine on April 3 and Omaha Roncalli on April 4. The Warriors have a varsity triangular at Central City at 2:30 p.m. on April 6 with Fort Calhoun and Class C No. 2 Central City/Fullerton/Centura.