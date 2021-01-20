Warriors run past Falcons in second half

WAHOO – The tenth-ranked Wahoo girls basketball team lost for the fourth time in their last five games when they were dealt a 51-37 loss on the road against the eighth-ranked Blair Bears.
The Warriors made just two baskets in the first quarter and fell behind 13-5 after eight minutes. The Bears increased their lead in the second quarter and the Warriors never rebounded.
“Getting down against a good team is difficult to climb your way out. We played from behind the entire game, missed opportunities and weren’t aggressive enough on defense to stop the dribble drive and shooters,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.
The Warriors are averaging just 37 points a game over the last six games and shooting the basketball inconsistently continues to be the team’s biggest liability.
Wahoo made just 4-of-26 from behind the 3-point line against the Bears and made just 15-of-50 from the field. They also made just 3-of-9 from the free throw line. Through 11 games the Warriors are shooting just 49.6 percent from the foul line.
Senior Kelsie Sears scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and came away with three steals against Blair.
Junior Taylor Luben and sophomore Autumn Iversen added nine points apiece against the Bears.
Wahoo was supposed to play against Class B Platteview on Friday night, but Mother Nature had other ideas issuing a snowstorm that forced organizers to postpone the contest until Feb. 2.
As a result the Warriors got a night off before hosting the Douglas County West Falcons in Wahoo for a Saturday afternoon contest.
After a sluggish start in the first half, the Warriors got out on the break in the third quarter and broke the game open on their way to posting a 47-37 victory.
Wahoo led 17-11 at the half, but scored 18 points in the third quarter on the strength of creating turnovers and getting out in transition.
Iversen scored a career-high 16 points on Saturday and added five rebounds and four steals.
Luben also scored in double-figures, adding 10 points to go along with three steals.
Seniors Kharissa Eddie and Kelsie Sears combined for 15 points and 15 rebounds against the Falcons.
The home team held a 37-25 rebounding advantage and forced the Falcons into 23 turnovers.
“We were better in the second half. I thought we were hesitant in the first half with our shooting, but I was happy to see us get some east baskets in the second half,” said Walker.
Wahoo returned to action on Tuesday when they traveled to Ralston to take on the Rams. The Warriors rolled to the 71-22 win. The game story will appear in next week's Wahoo Newspaper.