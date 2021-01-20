Warriors run past Falcons in second half

WAHOO – The tenth-ranked Wahoo girls basketball team lost for the fourth time in their last five games when they were dealt a 51-37 loss on the road against the eighth-ranked Blair Bears.

The Warriors made just two baskets in the first quarter and fell behind 13-5 after eight minutes. The Bears increased their lead in the second quarter and the Warriors never rebounded.

“Getting down against a good team is difficult to climb your way out. We played from behind the entire game, missed opportunities and weren’t aggressive enough on defense to stop the dribble drive and shooters,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.

The Warriors are averaging just 37 points a game over the last six games and shooting the basketball inconsistently continues to be the team’s biggest liability.

Wahoo made just 4-of-26 from behind the 3-point line against the Bears and made just 15-of-50 from the field. They also made just 3-of-9 from the free throw line. Through 11 games the Warriors are shooting just 49.6 percent from the foul line.

Senior Kelsie Sears scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and came away with three steals against Blair.

Junior Taylor Luben and sophomore Autumn Iversen added nine points apiece against the Bears.