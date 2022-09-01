Warriors run into brick wall against Pierce on the road

PIERCE- It was a battle of youth vs experience on the football field when Class C-1 No. 2 Pierce and Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo met up in Pierce on August 26. In the end, it was experience that won as the Bluejays took down the Warriors by a final of 38-7.

“Did not play well in the first half,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We were overmatched in a lot of positions on Friday. I thought we played better in the second half. We need to get better and focus on ourselves this week. We have another tough opponent this week in Ashland-Greenwood, but we need to get better at the fundamentals if we are going to experience any success.”

Out of the gate, Pierce went to work scoring on a 27 yard pass from Abram Scholting to Benjamin Brahmer. Later in the quarter, Keenan Valverde broke free for a 12 yard touchdown run to put the Bluejays up 14-0 at the end of the first.

Another two touchdowns by the Bluejays on a 15 yard pass from Scholting to Addison Croghan and then a one yard run up the gut by Keenan Valverde gave Pierce a commanding 28-0 halftime advantage.

Wahoo was finally able to get a sustained drive to begin the third. They were able to cap the possession off with a one yard touchdown run by Owen Hancock. Emilio Zaragoza made the extra point cutting the Bluejays lead to 28-7.

Pierce answered back with Nebraska commit Brahmer breaking loose for his second touchdown catch. This time it was a 37 yard score and put the Bluejays back up by 28 points.

The only points of the fourth quarter were a 31 yard field goal off the foot of Valverde which increased Pierce’s edge out to 31 points in the end.

Completing six of eight passes for 81 yards and one interception was Hancock for the Warriors. He also rushed for 22 yards and one score.

Leading Wahoo with 40 rushing yards was Trevor Ehrlich, while Sam Edmonds gained 22 yards. Coming up with 11 yards on five carries was Caden Smart.

Hauling in one catch for 40 yards was senior William Nielson and Ehrlich had two catches for 33 yards.

Defensively Zach Fox paced the Warriors with nine tackles and Nielson came up with eight. Right behind them with seven tackles were Jake Scanlon and Ehrlich, while Smart and Dominek Rohleder had six, and Sam Edmonds finished with five.

The road doesn’t get any easier this week for Wahoo with a home game against Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. Last week the Bluejays knocked off the defending Class C-1 State Champs Columbus Lakeview 35-6 in their home opener.