Warriors roll to 47-0 home win

WAHOO – The fifth-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team capped the regular season with another dominating performance on Friday night against an overmatched Malcolm team on a windy and frigid night at Wahoo High School.
The Warriors got five touchdowns from junior running back Colin Ludvik and rushed past the Clippers by a score of 47-0.
The Warriors led 20-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at the half, due in large part to the stellar play of the Warriors diminutive junior I-back.
Ludvik scored four touchdowns in the first 13 minutes of the game.
He started the scoring by catching a six-yard touchdown pass from senior Tate Nelson with just two minutes gone in the first quarter.
He added a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then brought the Warrior crowd to their feet when he caught a pass in the flat and broke free on a 52-yard scoring play.
With 16 seconds gone in the second quarter, Ludvik scored again, this time on an ISO that he took 35 yards to the house.
The final score of the first half was turned in junior fullback Gavin Pokorny when he powered it in from three yards out with 5:50 remaining in the first half.
The third quarter wasn’t a minute old when Ludvik scored again, this time on a 20-yard run.
Pokorny added his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter when he capped the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Wahoo rushed for 340 yards on 31 carries and Ludvik rushed for a season-high 228 yards and three scores on just 14 carries. Pokorny added 53 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.
Nelson passed for 81 yards on just nine attempts and added 50 yards rushing.
Senior Cooper Hancock caught three balls to lead the receivers.
Wahoo limited the Clippers to just 98 yards rushing on 25 carries and 67 yards in the passing game.
Pokorny led the defense with six tackles.
Junior defensive back Trent Hallowell picked off two passes for Wahoo and Hancock also intercepted a pass on defense.
Senior Grant Kolterman added five tackles and a sack.
The defending champ Warriors will enter the Class C-1 playoffs as the seven seed and will host the Mitchell Tigers at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Wahoo High School.
Wahoo will take a 6-2 record into the playoffs. Wahoo was beaten by Adams Central (24-7) and Ashland-Greenwood (47-22).
Five of the six Warrior wins were shutout victories and Wahoo outscored their opponents in the six wins 237-6.
Mitchell enters the game with a record of 8-1.
The Tigers lone loss this season came at home against Gothenburg by a score of 28-6 on Oct. 2.
The Tigers enter the game averaging more than 40 points a game on offense and are led by senior running back Rylan Aguallo. Aguallo has rushed for 1,815 yards and 22 touchdowns this season while powering a run first offensive philosophy. He also has four touchdowns receiving and four kickoff returns for scores.
Mitchell enters the game averaging 345 yards rushing per contest.
