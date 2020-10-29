Warriors roll to 47-0 home win

WAHOO – The fifth-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team capped the regular season with another dominating performance on Friday night against an overmatched Malcolm team on a windy and frigid night at Wahoo High School.

The Warriors got five touchdowns from junior running back Colin Ludvik and rushed past the Clippers by a score of 47-0.

The Warriors led 20-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at the half, due in large part to the stellar play of the Warriors diminutive junior I-back.

Ludvik scored four touchdowns in the first 13 minutes of the game.

He started the scoring by catching a six-yard touchdown pass from senior Tate Nelson with just two minutes gone in the first quarter.

He added a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then brought the Warrior crowd to their feet when he caught a pass in the flat and broke free on a 52-yard scoring play.

With 16 seconds gone in the second quarter, Ludvik scored again, this time on an ISO that he took 35 yards to the house.

The final score of the first half was turned in junior fullback Gavin Pokorny when he powered it in from three yards out with 5:50 remaining in the first half.