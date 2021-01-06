Warriors return to mat in Bennington

BENNGINGTON – The Wahoo wrestling team competed at the Bennington Badger Dual Tournament on Jan. 2.
Ten teams competed at the meet with a pool of five Class A teams and a pool of five Class B teams.
The Warriors finished second in the Class B portion of the pool after the day started with a 61-10 loss at the hands of the host Bennington Badgers.
Junior Malachi Brodovsky kept his undefeated streak alive with a tough, hard-
fought 9-7 decision over Badger AJ Parrish. Parrish fin-
ished third at the state meet a season ago.
Bordovsky was the only Warrior to finish the day without a loss, finishing with a perfect 5-0 record.
Sebastian Lausterer and Kyan Lausterer were the only other Warriors to score wins in the dual against the Badgers.
Wahoo defeated Ralston 33-32 in the second round of duals with Isaiah Foster, Bordovsky, Sebastian Lausterer, Kyan Lausterer, Jacob Andresen and Dominik Rohleder all earning victories.
Wahoo defeated Fairbury
48-30 and Crete 45-28.
Foster, Bordovsky Se-
bastian Lausterer, Griffin Lausterer, Brandon Hasenkamp, Kaleb Broome and William Nielsen all earned two wins against the two Class B schools.
The fifth and final dual of the day was a crossover, medal round match up for third place with second-place Class A winner Elkhorn South.
South recorded the 70-9 win over the Warriors leaving Wahoo in fourth place for the day.
Bordovsky and Griffin Lausterer were the only Warriors to secure victories against the Storm.