Warriors return to mat in Bennington

BENNGINGTON – The Wahoo wrestling team competed at the Bennington Badger Dual Tournament on Jan. 2.

Ten teams competed at the meet with a pool of five Class A teams and a pool of five Class B teams.

The Warriors finished second in the Class B portion of the pool after the day started with a 61-10 loss at the hands of the host Bennington Badgers.

Junior Malachi Brodovsky kept his undefeated streak alive with a tough, hard-

fought 9-7 decision over Badger AJ Parrish. Parrish fin-

ished third at the state meet a season ago.

Bordovsky was the only Warrior to finish the day without a loss, finishing with a perfect 5-0 record.

Sebastian Lausterer and Kyan Lausterer were the only other Warriors to score wins in the dual against the Badgers.

Wahoo defeated Ralston 33-32 in the second round of duals with Isaiah Foster, Bordovsky, Sebastian Lausterer, Kyan Lausterer, Jacob Andresen and Dominik Rohleder all earning victories.

Wahoo defeated Fairbury

48-30 and Crete 45-28.

Foster, Bordovsky Se-