Warriors rebound with defensive masterpiece

SPRINGFIELD – After a tough loss at home the previous week, the Wahoo tootball team had the response they needed defeating Platteview 22-7 on Sept. 24 on the road.
Despite being out-yarded in the game 276 to 258, the Warriors found a way to only give up seven points. A lot of this was due to the fact that the Trojans were one of five on fourth downs and two of 11 on third downs.
Both touchdowns in the first half came via runs by Owen Hancock. The first was on an eight-yard run in the first and then he scored on a 15-yard run in the second.
Wahoo missed the extra point on the first touchdown, so they went for two on the second one. Colin Ludvik was able to break the plane of the endzone for two points and made it 14-0 Warriors at halftime.
Trailing by two possessions, Platteview answered back with a score in the third to make it one possession game.
In the fourth quarter, Wahoo was able to deliver a knockout punch on a long drive that ate up the clock. Hancock punched the ball in from one yard out for his third score of the game, increasing the lead to two touchdowns where it stayed the rest of the way.
The Warriors were relatively inefficient against the Trojans through the air only picking up 14 passing yards. Nearly all their offensive damage was done on the ground where they gained 258 yards.
Wahoo’s leading rusher was Gavin Pokorny who had 11 touches for 139 yards with a long run of 39. Behind him was Ludvik who had 19 touches for 65 yards and Hancock had 32 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Curtis Swahn had nine tackles in the game and two sacks, while Ludvik had 11 tackles.
Wahoo will be at home at 7 p.m. against Louisville on Oct. 1. The Lions lost their last game to Malcolm 28-14.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.