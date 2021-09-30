Warriors rebound with defensive masterpiece

SPRINGFIELD – After a tough loss at home the previous week, the Wahoo tootball team had the response they needed defeating Platteview 22-7 on Sept. 24 on the road.

Despite being out-yarded in the game 276 to 258, the Warriors found a way to only give up seven points. A lot of this was due to the fact that the Trojans were one of five on fourth downs and two of 11 on third downs.

Both touchdowns in the first half came via runs by Owen Hancock. The first was on an eight-yard run in the first and then he scored on a 15-yard run in the second.

Wahoo missed the extra point on the first touchdown, so they went for two on the second one. Colin Ludvik was able to break the plane of the endzone for two points and made it 14-0 Warriors at halftime.

Trailing by two possessions, Platteview answered back with a score in the third to make it one possession game.

In the fourth quarter, Wahoo was able to deliver a knockout punch on a long drive that ate up the clock. Hancock punched the ball in from one yard out for his third score of the game, increasing the lead to two touchdowns where it stayed the rest of the way.