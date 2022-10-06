Warriors pull off come from behind victory over Titans

WAHOO- Class B No. 1 Wahoo found themselves in a dogfight with Class B No. 10 Norris on Sept. 26 at Hackberry Park. Despite a career game from Brenli Solano with six RBIs for the Titans, the Warriors held on for an 8-6 victory.

“It was crucial for our team to bounce back and get a solid win over a good team,” Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen said. “We knew we would have to come out and play a tough game. I was proud of the girl's mental toughness. That game really helped boost our confidence back up and get us rolling on the right track again.”

Early on it was Norris who jumped out to a 3-0 lead after Solano hit a two-run homer to right field. Wahoo finally got on the board with a home run to center by Autumn Iversen cutting the Titans lead down to 3-1.

Following in Iversen’s footsteps with a home run in the bottom of the fourth was Lilly Harris with a solo home run to center. A triple by Sidney Smart to center and then a groundout to the shortstop by Jaiden Swanson pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth and gave the Warriors their first lead at 5-3.

In the top of the seventh, Norris put Wahoo on their heels with a three-run home run by Solono that gave the Titans a slim margin up 6-5.

Despite the deficit, the Warriors stayed the course and got another home run from Iversen out of the leadoff spot to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. Three batters later with a runner on, Swanson hit a walk-off two-run homer to center field.

When Wahoo needed senior leadership the most, they got in the bottom of the seventh from two of their leaders.

“It was great to see the senior girl’s step up big in a clutch situation,” Christen said. “That is exactly what you want and need from your senior leaders. The poise they showed was outstanding.”

Getting two hits and driving in two runs were Iversen and Smart. Finishing with one run batted in and one hit was Harris.

Iversen started the game and pitched four innings, gave up two earned runs and had seven strikeouts. In relief, Swanson went three innings, gave up three earned runs and had five strikeouts.

On Sept. 27, Wahoo hit the road and took on Arlington. The Warriors held the Eagles to just two hits and picked up a 9-0 win.

Iversen kept the momentum going from the night before at the plate with a solo home run to center that put Wahoo up 1-0 in the top of the first.

In the third inning, Iversen hit another homer to center pushing the Warriors lead to 2-0. Five more runs came across in the inning on a double by Smart that scored two and then singles by Swanson, Lanta Hitz and Ava Lausterer that scored one run apiece.

Harper Hancock doubled to left field in the fourth scoring Iversen and increasing Wahoo’s edge out to 7-0. The final two runs came across on Iversen’s third home run of the game to right field in the fifth.

Leading the Warriors with three hits and four RBIs was Iversen. Hancock, Smart, Swanson, Lanta Hitz and Lausterer all had at least one hit and drove in one run in the victory.

Iversen pitched five innings gave up no earned runs and had double-digit strikeouts with 11.

For their final game of the regular season, Wahoo traveled to Omaha to take on Gross Catholic. The Cougars were not match for the Warriors and got blasted 21-4 in five innings.

Wahoo’s biggest inning of the game was in their final at-bat in the fifth where they put up 10 runs. They also had seven runs in the third and four runs in the first inning.

Picking up two hits and finishing with eight RBIs was Swanson and Iversen had five hits and drove in three runs. Finishing with two runs batted in apiece were Lilly Harris and Lausterer and Lanta Hitz ended up with one RBI.

Pitching five innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out seven batters was Swanson.

Wahoo hosted the B-5 Subdistrict at Hackberry Park in Wahoo on Oct. 3. They will also host a District Final later in the week for a shot to get to the Class B State Softball Tournament.