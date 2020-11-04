Warriors pull away in fourth quarter, earn playoff victory

WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Wahoo Warrior football team improved to 7-2 on the season after a 34-14 opening round home playoff win over Mitchell last Friday.
The Warriors scored 22 points in the fourth quarter after leading just 12-7 after three quarters.
In fact, the Warriors fell behind 7-0 after the Tigers took their opening drive 78 yards for a score, capping it with a 2-yard touchdown run from senior Rylan Aguallo.
Wahoo answered the score with one of their own, taking their opening drive 74 yards and converting it into seven points on a seven-yard touchdown run by junior running back Gavin Pokorny.
The only other score in the first half came on an 11-yard scoring run by senior quarterback Tate Nelson.
The Warriors missed an extra point and failed on their 2-point attempt in the first half and settled on a 12-7 lead at the half.
The defenses dominated the third quarter and the score remained the same heading into the final 12 minutes.
Wahoo extended their lead to 19-7 after a six-yard scoring run from junior Colin Ludvik. Junior kicker Curtis Swahn added the EP and the Warrior lead got to 12 points.
Mitchell quickly answered the score with one of their own when senior wide receiver Kadin Perez took a reverse 61 yards for a score. The extra point cut the Warrior lead to 19-14 with 9:47 remaining in the game.
The play of the game came with 8:07 left in the game when senior fullback Grant Kolterman took a handoff and sprinted 51 yards for a score. He also added the 2-point conversion, giving the Warriors some cushion at 27-14.
Wahoo added the icing on the cake when Kolterman scored again, this time from a yard out with 1:28 remaining in the game. Swahn added the EP making the final margin 20 points.
Both teams did the majority of their damage on the ground. Wahoo rushed for 230 yards on 38 carries while Mitchell actually outrushed the home team as they finished with 239 yards on 40 carries.
Mitchell had the only turnover. Tate Nelson intercepted the Tiger QB in the second half.
Ludvik led the Warriors in rushing with 126 yards on 23 carries. Kolterman added 63 more on the ground for Wahoo.
Nelson completed 8-of-12 through the air for 82 yards. Kolterman, Pokorny and senior Cooper Hancock all finished with two receptions each.
Swahn, Kolterman and Pokorny each piled up tackles for the Warriors finishing with 10, 10 and nine respectively.
Junior defensive lineman Carson Lavaley also played well, finishing with seven tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage.
The win advances the Warriors into the second round of the playoffs where they will square off with a familiar foe.
The Warriors will travel to Pierce to take on the top-ranked and undefeated Pierce Bluejays.
The game will be played in Pierce at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
The Warriors dominated the Bluejays last season while recording a 38-0 victory in the Class C-1 state championship game.
The Jays will look for revenge on Friday night with what many believe is the top team in Class C-1.
The Bluejays are 9-0 this season, are outscoring their opponents 47-16 and have wins over four playoff teams.
Their top win came in week one when they went to St. Paul and came away with a 55-38 victory.
The Bluejays last state title came in 2008 when they defeated the Boys Town Cowboys at Memorial Stadium.
The Bluejays have won three titles in school history.
