Warriors pull away in fourth quarter, earn playoff victory

The play of the game came with 8:07 left in the game when senior fullback Grant Kolterman took a handoff and sprinted 51 yards for a score. He also added the 2-point conversion, giving the Warriors some cushion at 27-14.

Wahoo added the icing on the cake when Kolterman scored again, this time from a yard out with 1:28 remaining in the game. Swahn added the EP making the final margin 20 points.

Both teams did the majority of their damage on the ground. Wahoo rushed for 230 yards on 38 carries while Mitchell actually outrushed the home team as they finished with 239 yards on 40 carries.

Mitchell had the only turnover. Tate Nelson intercepted the Tiger QB in the second half.

Ludvik led the Warriors in rushing with 126 yards on 23 carries. Kolterman added 63 more on the ground for Wahoo.

Nelson completed 8-of-12 through the air for 82 yards. Kolterman, Pokorny and senior Cooper Hancock all finished with two receptions each.

Swahn, Kolterman and Pokorny each piled up tackles for the Warriors finishing with 10, 10 and nine respectively.

Junior defensive lineman Carson Lavaley also played well, finishing with seven tackles including two behind the line of scrimmage.