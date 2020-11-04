Warriors poised for C-1 title run

WAHOO – The top-ranked and undefeated Wahoo Warriors swept their way to three straight victories in postseason play and qualified for the state tournament for a fourth consecutive season with a straight set win over Omaha Roncalli Catholic at home on Halloween.
The 32-0 Warriors are the overwhelming favorite to capture their third state title in the past four years when state tourney play begins on Nov. 4.
“I am proud of the girls and everything they have accomplished this season. COVID has added a whole different set of challenges, but the girls have done everything asked of them to make sure we are able to keep playing,” said Wahoo Coach Trish Larson.
Prior to scoring their district final win over Omaha Roncalli the Warriors swept to wins over Fort Calhoun and Bishop Neumann in Class C1-4 sub-district tournament played at Wahoo High School last week.
The Warriors defeated Fort Calhoun 25-13, 25-19 and 25-11.
Wahoo piled up 34 kills and limited Fort Calhoun to just 13 in the three sets.
Junior outside Mya Larson led the Warrior attack with 18 kills while hitting a team-best .400.
Wahoo piled up 14 aces from behind the service line and were led by seniors Elle Glock and Kelsie Sears. The duo combined for score 19 points and combined for seven aces.
Senior Lauren Kavan played well along the back row and led Wahoo with 18 digs. Junior libero Taylor Luben added 12 more. Luben also led the team in serve receive.
“Lauren is tremendously consistent. In all aspects of the game, she is really just a solid all-around player,” Larson added.
Glock handed out 32 set assists against the Pioneers.
The next night the Warriors fought off a spirited Bishop Neumann squad in three sets 25-23, 25-20 and 26-24.
The Warriors trailed at some point in all three sets, including 24-22 in set three before rallying for four straight points to pull out the win.
Larson and Sears were strong at the net and finished with 37 of the teams’ 50 kills.
Wahoo served at 88 percent against Neumann and were led from behind the line by Kavan and Sears.
Kavan dug up 22 balls along the back row and Larson got to 19 more.
Larson and Sears paced the team in serve receive.
Glock handed out 41 set assists against the Cavaliers.
The two wins in sub-districts advanced the Cavaliers to the Class C1-1 district championship at Wahoo High School on Halloween.
The Warriors opponent was Omaha Roncalli Catholic, a team that Wahoo had already defeated three times during their undefeated regular season.
The result was similar to the firstthree wins, a straight set 25-12, 25-10 and 25-16 victory.
Larson led a 41 kill attack for the Warriors with 18. Wahoo hit .438 against the Crimson Pride.
Wahoo finished with six ace serves and they got them from six different players.
Sears led the Warriors defensively with three blocks at the net.
Kavan and Luben combined to lead Wahoo defensively with 14 and 10 digs respectively.
Glock handed out 33 set assists and went over 3,000 for her career.
The Warriors head to Lincoln seeking the school’s third volleyball championship.
Wahoo won state titles in 2017 and 2018 and were denied a 3-peat last season when they were knocked out in the semifinals by eventual champ Lincoln Lutheran.
“The girls are excited. We have done a really good job of taking the season one game at a time and that is what we are going to do this week, starting with Adams Central who is just a really solid all-around team,” Larson added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!