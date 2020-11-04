Warriors poised for C-1 title run

Senior Lauren Kavan played well along the back row and led Wahoo with 18 digs. Junior libero Taylor Luben added 12 more. Luben also led the team in serve receive.

“Lauren is tremendously consistent. In all aspects of the game, she is really just a solid all-around player,” Larson added.

Glock handed out 32 set assists against the Pioneers.

The next night the Warriors fought off a spirited Bishop Neumann squad in three sets 25-23, 25-20 and 26-24.

The Warriors trailed at some point in all three sets, including 24-22 in set three before rallying for four straight points to pull out the win.

Larson and Sears were strong at the net and finished with 37 of the teams’ 50 kills.

Wahoo served at 88 percent against Neumann and were led from behind the line by Kavan and Sears.

Kavan dug up 22 balls along the back row and Larson got to 19 more.

Larson and Sears paced the team in serve receive.

Glock handed out 41 set assists against the Cavaliers.

The two wins in sub-districts advanced the Cavaliers to the Class C1-1 district championship at Wahoo High School on Halloween.