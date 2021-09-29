Warriors pick up three wins in dominant fashion

WAHOO – In three home games last week the Class B No. 4 Wahoo softball team offense was on full display. They defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 7-2 and York 10-2 in a home triangular on Sept. 21 and then they knocked off Platteview 18-0 at home on Sept. 23.
In the Warriors’ game against the Crusaders, they used a three-run first inning to grab a lead they would never relinquish. The first run came on a single by Jaiden Swanson and a double by Kylee Kenning scored another two runs.
Leading 4-1 in the third, Becca Wotipka hit a two-run home run to left field. The final run came off a solo homer by Autumn Iversen in the fifth.
Iversen pitched all six innings and recorded seven strikeouts. She also drove in one run with her home run.
Kenning and Wotipka led Wahoo with two RBI and Swanson and Urban both drove in one run.
The nightcap of the triangular had the Warriors matched up with the Dukes. Similar to their first game against GICC, Wahoo used six runs in the first to put York away early 10-2.
In that inning, Iversen led things off with a single to left field and then was driven in by a single by Urban on a hit to left. Another single, this time by Kenning, scored the second run of the game.
Later on in the inning, Adelia Dunlap scored on a passed ball and then Abbey Borchers singled in the infield scoring two. The final run came off a line drive to left by Iversen in her second at bat of the inning.
Pitching five innings in the game was Swanson who struck out nine batters and gave up two runs. Abbey Borchers and Katelyn Urban both had two runs driven in during the game and Wotipka, Kenning and Iversen had one RBI.
On Thursday, the Warriors were able to dispose of Platteview in three innings 18-0. A major factor in this was a 12-run outburst in the first.
A single by Urban, an error, a single by Hancock, a double by Ava Lausterer, three walks and a single by Kenning produced the runs for Wahoo. In the second, the Warriors scored six on a single by Swanson, two walks, an error and a single by Kassidy Beavers to center.
Swanson registered seven strikeouts in three innings of work. Leading the Warriors with three RBI was Kenning and Lausterer had two runs driven in.
With three games already under their belt, Wahoo traveled to Ralston to compete in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Sept. 25. The Warriors opened up the invite with a 12-0 shutout of Plattsmouth.
In the fifth it was 5-0 when Wahoo struck for seven runs. The first two runs of the inning came off a homer by Wotipka, the next three on singles by Smart and Hitz and the final two were plated on an error.
Swanson pitched three innings against the Blue Devils and had five strikeouts. Also leading the team with her bat was Swanson who had three RBI, while Iversen, Wotipka and Lausterer drove in two and Smart finished with one RBI.
Against Ralston in the semifinal, it was another close battle between the Rams and the Warriors. Similar to the prior week, Wahoo defeated Ralston on a walk off hit 5-4.
The winning run was a home run to center with two outs by Ava Lausterer. The other four runs came on singles by Kenning in the third and the first that drove in three runs and Iversen hit a solo home run to center in the first.
Iversen pitched six innings and had nine strikeouts. Finishing with three RBI was Kenning and Iversen and Lausterer each had one run batted in.
With the win, Wahoo moved on to the championship game where they took on Class B No. 5 Beatrice. The Warriors were trying to avenge a 6-0 loss earlier in the year to the Orangemen but ultimately came up short, losing 7-3.
Wahoo scored a single run in the second, third and fifth innings of play. They came on a single by Wotipka in the second, a groundout by Wotipka that scored Swanson in the third and a single by Swanson to left in the fifth.
Giving up three earned runs and picking up two strikeouts in seven innings of work was Iversen. Wotipka had two RBI and Swanson drove in one run.
Wahoo had a triangular at Class B No.7 Norris where they took on the Titans and Arlington on Sept. 28. They close out the regular season with a home game against Class B No. 10 Omaha Gross Catholic on Sept. 30.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.