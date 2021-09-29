Warriors pick up three wins in dominant fashion

Pitching five innings in the game was Swanson who struck out nine batters and gave up two runs. Abbey Borchers and Katelyn Urban both had two runs driven in during the game and Wotipka, Kenning and Iversen had one RBI.

On Thursday, the Warriors were able to dispose of Platteview in three innings 18-0. A major factor in this was a 12-run outburst in the first.

A single by Urban, an error, a single by Hancock, a double by Ava Lausterer, three walks and a single by Kenning produced the runs for Wahoo. In the second, the Warriors scored six on a single by Swanson, two walks, an error and a single by Kassidy Beavers to center.

Swanson registered seven strikeouts in three innings of work. Leading the Warriors with three RBI was Kenning and Lausterer had two runs driven in.

With three games already under their belt, Wahoo traveled to Ralston to compete in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Sept. 25. The Warriors opened up the invite with a 12-0 shutout of Plattsmouth.

In the fifth it was 5-0 when Wahoo struck for seven runs. The first two runs of the inning came off a homer by Wotipka, the next three on singles by Smart and Hitz and the final two were plated on an error.