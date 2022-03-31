Warriors pick up first win of the season at A-G Invite

WAVERLY- Despite windy and cold weather conditions, the Wahoo boys track team was able to pick up the team championship at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on March 25. The Warriors ended up scoring 93.50 points to edge out Platteview for the team title.

“Boys competed really well,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We had several kids that were gone from the meet for various reasons and we still competed at a high level. We had some underclassmen really step up and run well in the absence of their teammates.”

On the track, Sam Edmonds was able to win the 100 meter dash by edging out teammate Curtis Swahn in a time of 11.60 to 11.61.

In the discus event, Carson Lavaley won with a toss of 144-06. Getting fifth place for the Warriors was Dominek Rohleder with a throw of 107-09.

Keeping the trend going of gold in the field events was Swahn in the long jump. He finished with a jump of 20-06.50, while Sam Edmonds took second place by going 20-00.

In both the 4x100 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay, the Warriors were able to capture runner-up finishes. Swahn, Josh Edmonds, Sam Edmonds, and Nielson were able to run a 46.20 in the 4x100, and Silas Shellito, Kyle Babst, Alex Adamec, and Gabe Harris finished with a 9:29.49 in the 4x800.

Getting third place in the triple jump was Shellito with a jump of 37-02.50. Lavaley also got third for Wahoo in the shot put with a throw of 45-00 and coming in sixth was Jake Scanlon with a heave of 44-06.75.

The Warriors ended up with several placers in the 800 meter run. Ales Adamec got fourth in a time of 2:21.84 and Silas Shellito finished fifth running a 2:23.10.

In a tough 300 meter hurdles competition, freshman Caden Smart showed all the potential he has in the event. He got fourth place overall in a time of 47.14.

Going under 5:15 in the mile, to get fifth place with a time of 5:12.50 was Kyle Babst.

Battling each other all the way to the finish in the 200 meter dash was Josh Edmonds and Alex Borchers. Josh Edmonds ended up coming in seventh place in the finals in a time of 25.38 and Borchers got eighth by running a 26.24.

For the Warrior girls, it was a little bit more of a struggle as they got ninth place with 10 points. According to Fox, the team scored in the events he thought they would.

“Our girls scored in about every event that we thought we could have going into the track meet on Friday,” Fox said. “Their effort was really good in some weather conditions (high winds) that were not very nice.”

The highest finishes in individual events for the Warriors came from Tabitha Cooney and Marke Zeleny who got sixth place overall. Cooney’s sixth place finish came in the triple jump where she ended up with a mark of 30-07 and Zeleny cleared 4-04 in the high jump.

Getting fourth place in the 4x400 meter relay for Wahoo was the team of Taylor Luben, Alyssa Havlovic, Audrey Waido, and Lanta Hintz by running an 11:54.90.

Both the 4x400 and 4x100 teams were able to get fifth place overall. Luben, Lillie Harris, Sarah Kolterman, and Zeleny ran a 4:56.20 in the 4x400, and Kadee Johnson, Kolterman, Harris, and Hayden Osmera ended up with a 56.65 in the 4x100.

Another notable performance on the track for the Warrior girls was Harris, Kadee Johnson, and Osmera finishing ninth, tenth, and eleventh in the 200 meter dash. Harris had a time of 30.49, Johnson ran a 30.64, and Osmera clocked a 31.04.

Next week Wahoo will be competing at the Platteview Invite on April 1. The meet is set to start at 1:30 p.m.