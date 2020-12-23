Warriors overwhelm Pioneers

WAHOO – The fourth-ranked Wahoo Warriors breezed to a 67-32 home win over their new conference counterpart on Thursday night at Wahoo High School.

The Warriors roared to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and increased the lead to 44-11 at the half.

Wahoo increased the advantage to 59-18 after three quarters and reserves closed out the game trying to beat the running clock.

“I thought we were really solid tonight. I liked our defensive intensity. I think we are really trying to share the ball and to get each other good shots. The number of bad shots we have taken have decreased since our opener. I like where we are at after 5 games, but we have a lot of improvement we can make,” said Wahoo Coach Kevin Scheef.

Freshman Marcus Glock led the home team with 16 points on the strength of a 3-of-5 shooting performance from behind the 3-point line.

Sophomore Owen Hancock scored 13 points and added four rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes played.

Junior Myles Simon and senior Triston Keeney combined for 13 points, nine assists and eight steals.

Wahoo shot 55 percent from the field, 60 percent from behind the 3-point line and connected on 4-of-6 from the line.