Warriors outlast Wildcats in Class C-1 state title match

The Wildcats dominated the third set, taking the lead early and never trailed while rolling to the 25-20 victory in set three.

Senior setter Elle Glock, playing in her final high school match, was confident that her team was not out of it heading into the fourth set.

“We knew we could do it. We knew we could come out with a win, and I think we all just stayed confident on the court and went for it,” Glock said.

Wahoo was confident in the fourth set, especially after a 7-1 run which propelled them into a deciding fifth set.

The Wildcats grabbed the momentum early in set five and held leads of 5-1, 8-3 and 10-6 before Wahoo rallied again, getting a boost again from Sears, this time from behind the service line.

Sears went back to serve with her team down 11-8. The Wildcats never got the serve back.

The senior, known for an ultra-aggressive approach, committed three errors from behind the service line prior to serving out in set five with seven in a row, never allowing the Wildcats to get in system.

“She’s been serving hard all season and that paid off toward the end, because she really got them out of system even though it can obviously be very nerve-wracking being up there,” Glock said.