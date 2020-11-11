Warriors outlast Wildcats in Class C-1 state title match

WAHOO – Two unbeaten teams, number 1 vs. number 2 met up in the Class C-1 state championship match and the match that everyone wanted to see lived up to its billing.
After nearly two hours of the two teams trading blows, it was the Wahoo Warriors coming out on top against St. Paul, winning in five sets 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18 and 15-12.
The win capped an undefeated season for the Warriors and resulted in the school’s third state title in four years.
Junior all-stater Mya Larson finished just one kill shy of setting a new Class C-1 record for kills in a match after piling up a career-high 41 in the five setter against the Wildcats.
“Mya Larson, Mya Larson, Mya Larson, Mya Larson,” he said. “… If a girl named Mya Larson didn’t exist in the world, then I think we come away with this one,” said St. Paul Head Coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks after the game, showing his respect to the Wahoo junior.
The 41 kills in the championship match moved Larson’s season total to 532 and her career total to 1,580 in just three seasons.
Larson made her presence felt early, but Wahoo dropped the first set and found themselves down 24-22 in set two before senior Kelsie Sears came to the recuse with three kills, willing Wahoo to a 26-24 second set win.
The Wildcats dominated the third set, taking the lead early and never trailed while rolling to the 25-20 victory in set three.
Senior setter Elle Glock, playing in her final high school match, was confident that her team was not out of it heading into the fourth set.
“We knew we could do it. We knew we could come out with a win, and I think we all just stayed confident on the court and went for it,” Glock said.
Wahoo was confident in the fourth set, especially after a 7-1 run which propelled them into a deciding fifth set.
The Wildcats grabbed the momentum early in set five and held leads of 5-1, 8-3 and 10-6 before Wahoo rallied again, getting a boost again from Sears, this time from behind the service line.
Sears went back to serve with her team down 11-8. The Wildcats never got the serve back.
The senior, known for an ultra-aggressive approach, committed three errors from behind the service line prior to serving out in set five with seven in a row, never allowing the Wildcats to get in system.
“She’s been serving hard all season and that paid off toward the end, because she really got them out of system even though it can obviously be very nerve-wracking being up there,” Glock said.
Glock handed out a career-high 62 set assists and fell just six short of establishing a new Class C-1 record.
Wahoo Coach Trish Larson was effusive in her praise for her setter who will continue her career in the Pac 12 while playing for the USC Trojans.
“We were out of system a lot and scrambling, but Elle can just take ball halfway across the gym and put it right on the money,” Larson said. “She’s a difference-maker.”
Glock finished her senior season with 1,018 set assists and capped her career with 3,201.
The Warriors four-year run has been an impressive one. The win over the Wildcats capped the school’s first undefeated season and capped a four-year run that saw the Warriors win 134 matches against just eight losses.
