Warriors outlast Badgers in defensive slugfest

BENNINGTON – In a battle of rated teams to start the season, the Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo girls basketball team outlasted Class B No. 9 Bennington 36-34 in a defensive slugfest. The Warriors were outshot by the Badgers 32% to 25% but won the free throw battle 67% to 50%.

Both teams struggled to put points on the board in the first two quarters. As a result, the squads were tied at 6-6 at the end of the first and remained deadlocked at 11-11 going into halftime.

To start the second half, it was Wahoo who raced out to an 18-13 lead after a made three from Ella Lacey. The Badgers didn’t back down and outscored the Warriors 10-0 to go up 23-18 heading to the final frame.

Trailing 31-28 midway through the fourth, Teaghan Watts came up with a corner three for Wahoo to tie the game. On the ensuing possession, Sammy Leu stole the ball and finished with a layup to give the Warriors a two-point advantage.

Wahoo carried that slim margin to the finish line in a hard fought victory against a quality Class B opponent.

“It’s super nice having juniors and seniors on the floor,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “They never lost their composure and kept battling. We want to run to the fight like Coach Miles used to say at Nebraska. We just kept battling and all of a sudden hit a big shot to win. They turned around and beat Elkhorn by 21, so that win looks really good.”

Pacing the Warriors with 14 points scored was Leu. Fellow senior Ella Lacey dropped in seven points, Sidney Smart and Sarah Kolterman each scored four, Watts dropped in three and Ava Lausterer and Autumn Iversen both finished with two points.

On Dec. 9, the Warriors played their first home game against Aurora. Wahoo overwhelmed the Huskies with tough defense and as a result, won 72-34.

“I am super happy with how well we played together,” Forbes said. “The extra passing we did, sharing the ball and running the fast break. There were so many good team things about that win.”

Right from the start, the Warriors came out in attack mode and put up 24 points to take a 13-point lead at the end of the first.

Late in the second quarter, Iversen drove by a defender and got to the hoop to finish with a basket while getting fouled. After making her free throw, Wahoo was up 31-18.

Two free throws from Lausterer and then a rebound and basket from Kolterman extended the Warriors’ lead out to 39-22 at the half.

If there was any hope of a comeback for Aurora, it was dashed with a three from Leu and back-to-back baskets from Iversen making it 48-22.

Wahoo ended up scoring 24 points in the third compared to just four points for the Huskies. After tacking on another 10 in the fourth, the Warriors cruised to a 38-point win.

Iversen had a strong performance with 23 points. Also hitting double digits with 17 points was Leu and Kolterman added nine.

Finishing with eight points was Smart and Lausterer scored seven.

Wahoo’s next game was on the road at Ashland-Greenwood on Dec. 6. They play at Wayne at 6 p.m. on Dec .9.